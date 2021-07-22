Giants Place Saquon Barkley, Kyle Rudolph, Four Others on Active/PUP

The Giants have placed six players, including running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Kyle Rudolph, on the Active/PUP list.

The New York Giants have placed running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Kyle Rudolph on the active/PUP list to start training camp.

The news comes as no surprise for either player, who are both currently eyeing being ready for the start of the 2021 season.

Barkley has been noncommittal about when he might be ready to return from reconstructive surgery to address a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of last season.

The Giants have been bringing Barkley back slowly to avoid a potential setback, and while it's hoped that he will be ready for the start of the 2021 season, even if he is, it might take a week or two before his workload comes fully up to speed.

Rudolph underwent surgery in March to address a foot issue found during his physical exam before signing his Giants contract. The issue stemmed from an injury he had last year with the Vikings that didn't heal properly.

Rudolph, unlike Barkley, has said both before and after his surgery earlier this year that he didn't plan to miss any football.

Barkley and Rudolph are viewed as two vital pieces of the Giants offense this season, Barkley for his versatile skill set and Rudolph for his blocking and red zone scoring prowess.

The Giants also placed four other players on PUP, including center Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (back), linebacker Oshane Ximines (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle), the team’s third-round draft choice.

By placing players on the active/PUP list, those players will count toward the team's 90-man training camp roster and can come off the list as soon as they can pass a physical.

If they cannot pass a physical by the time the 53-man roster must be set, they would be eligible for the inactive/PUP list and will need to be inactive for six weeks, at which point they won't count against the roster.

The Giants also placed two players on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list: linebacker Ryan Anderson (back) and running back Sandro Platzgummer (hamstring).

The NFI list is very similar to the PUP list, except the player must have sustained his injury away from the team. Such players can return to practice when they are medically cleared.

Running back Taquan Mizzell (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. That opens up a spot for one of the two players the Giants signed Wednesday.

