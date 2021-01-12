NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Giants Sign Another Linebacker on a Reserve/Futures Deal

Inside linebacker Cale Garrett, who played his college ball at the University of Missouri, is the latest free agent to sign a reserve/futures deal with the team.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants signed former Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday.

Garrett, who hails from Kearney, Missouri, is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. He initially signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent but didn't make the team. He then went to the Vikings, where he spent some time on their practice squad.

At Mizzou, Garrett's finished his four-year stint with 291 total tackles (190 solo), including 26 tackles for loss. He also recorded five sacks, six interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns), five passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.

In 2019, Garrett, a middle linebacker, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice, and was the conference's leading tackler until his season was cut short due to a torn pectoral tendon. 

In 2018,  he was named to Pro Football Focus's 1st-Team All-SEC team and to the 2nd-Team All-SEC by the coaches.  

A team captain, Garrett was a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Scout.com. He was also the No. 13 recruit in Missouri by Rivals and earned the Missouri Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior after leading Kearney High School to a 14-1 record and a Class 4A State Championship.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Sep 14, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Cale Garrett (47) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the first half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.
Transactions

Giants Sign Another Linebacker on a Reserve/Futures Deal

Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 20-17.
News

What? Troy Aikman Drops Stunning Opinion on Giants Legend Lawrence Taylor

Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Snoop Conner (right) is stopped in the backfield by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

Patrick Grama
News

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge is Happy With This Off-season Move

Joe Judge Won't Publicly Criticize Giants Players
News

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Doesn't Back Down from Strong Season-Ending Comments

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) stiff-arms Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second half. The Giants lose to the Browns, 20-6, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Film Room

New York Giants 2020 Position Review: Running Backs

Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson

Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen at FSU football practice on Aug. 5, 2019.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State