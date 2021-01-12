Giants Sign Another Linebacker on a Reserve/Futures Deal

Inside linebacker Cale Garrett, who played his college ball at the University of Missouri, is the latest free agent to sign a reserve/futures deal with the team.

The New York Giants signed former Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday.

Garrett, who hails from Kearney, Missouri, is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. He initially signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent but didn't make the team. He then went to the Vikings, where he spent some time on their practice squad.

At Mizzou, Garrett's finished his four-year stint with 291 total tackles (190 solo), including 26 tackles for loss. He also recorded five sacks, six interceptions (2 returned for touchdowns), five passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries.

In 2019, Garrett, a middle linebacker, was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice, and was the conference's leading tackler until his season was cut short due to a torn pectoral tendon.

In 2018, he was named to Pro Football Focus's 1st-Team All-SEC team and to the 2nd-Team All-SEC by the coaches.

A team captain, Garrett was a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Scout.com. He was also the No. 13 recruit in Missouri by Rivals and earned the Missouri Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior after leading Kearney High School to a 14-1 record and a Class 4A State Championship.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.