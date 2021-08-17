Giants Trim Three to Get to NFL Roster Limit

Veteran running back Alfred Morris is among the three players trimmed from the Giants roster as New York gets to the league-mandated roster limit.

The Giants have announced three roster moves to get down to the NFL-mandated 85-man limit.

New York terminated the contracts of running back Alfred Morris and safety Chris Milton and placed cornerback Jarren Williams on injured reserve with a quad injury.

With the roster moves, the Giants are actually at 86 for their roster, but they have an exemption for running back Sandro Platzgummer, who came to them via the NFL's International Pathway Program.

The release of Morris, who was signed on August 2, could mean the Giants are feeling even more optimistic about running back Saquon Barkley being ready for Week 1. That has been the Giants' hope all along, but at the same time, the Giants haven't been rushing Barkley's return.

Morris appeared in nine games for the Giants last year. He rushed 55 times for 238 yards and one touchdown.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country community