New York Giants Initial 53-man Roster Moves: Tracking the Activity

Check back for the latest updates as the New York Giants reduce their roster from 80 to 53.

The New York Giants have begun trimming their training camp roster from 80 to 53. Here is a look at the moves that have been made and the origin of the report.

Monday, August 29, 2022

  1. OL Josh Rivas (Confirmed by Team) - Rivas was initially cut by the team earlier in the summer and was brought back when injuries started piling up.
  2. DB Yusuf Corker (Confirmed by Team) - Corker has been trending in the wrong direction in recent weeks. The fourth safety spot is down to Nate Meadors (who can also play cornerback) and undrafted rookie free agent Trenton Thompson.
  3. K Ryan Santoso (Confirmed by Team) - Santoso's release means that kicker Graham Gano (concussion) is trending in the right direction.
  4. WR Keelan Doss (Confirmed by Team) - Doss could be a practice squad candidate.
  5. WR Travis Toivonen (Confirmed by Team) - Toivonen was added back to the roster this week, what with the Giants thin at their receiver numbers.
  6. DB Olaijah Griffin (Confirmed by Team) - Griffin had an unremarkable preseason.
  7. OL Eric Smith (Confirmed by Team)

In his Monday press briefing with the media, head coach Brian Daboll said this would probably be it as far as roster moves are concerned for Monday. He added that he and general manager Joe Schoen would continue meeting to discuss who else stays and who goes.

Slayton on the Trading Block?

 

News of receiver Darius Slayton being up for a trade comes as no surprise, as that's been how things have been trending literally for weeks. 

The only questions are what the Giants would take in exchange for their 2019 fifth-rounder, who is thought to be worth a sixth or seventh-round pick, and whether the deal can be consummated.

The Giants would save $2.5 million in cap space by moving Slayton.

