August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
New York Giants Trade Kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina
Publish date:

New York Giants Trade Kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina

The Giants will gain a conditional late Day 3 draft pick in return for the big-legged kicker.
Author:

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants will gain a conditional late Day 3 draft pick in return for the big-legged kicker.

The Giants don't have to reduce their 80-man roster to 53 men until next Tuesday, but they've already gotten a head start in doing so by trading kicker Ryan Santoso to the Carolina Panthers.

First reported by Newsday, the trade will see the Giants get a conditional seventh-round draft pick if Santoso is on the Panthers' roster for at least two games this season.

Santoso signed as an undrafted free agent with Detroit before trying his hand in the CFL.

He then came back to the NFL with the Titans, went back to the CFL, and then landed with the Giants, who kept him as their reserve kicker/punter in the event COVID-19 hit any of their starters (which it did during the bye week).

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants punter Ryan Santoso (2) kicks an extra point as New York Giants punter Riley Dixon (9) holds and New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Trade Kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina

The Giants will gain a conditional late Day 3 draft pick in return for the big-legged kicker.

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Isheem Young (1) reacts after being penalized for targeting in the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at AT&T Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big 12 Defensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the defensive side of the ball in the Big 12.

Aug 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
News

What Broncos' Starting Quarterback Decision Means for New York Giants Defense

Nick Falato offers his take on the Broncos decision to name Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback and what that means for the Giants for Week 1.

This summer, Santoso has converted two PATs (he did not have a field goal attempt). Santoso also put his strong leg on display in kickoffs, sending all five of his kickoffs this summer into the end zone for touchbacks (tied for third in the league this summer), with an average hang time of 4.14 seconds, according to Pro Football Focus.

Santoso, who has kicked in two games, is one of three kickoff specialists this summer to not have any of his kickoffs returned, joining Chicago's Cairo Santos and New England's Quinn Nordin for that accomplishment.

The Giants will recoup $783,750 against this year's cap as part of the transaction.

The Latest from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants punter Ryan Santoso (2) kicks an extra point as New York Giants punter Riley Dixon (9) holds and New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Trade Kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Isheem Young (1) reacts after being penalized for targeting in the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at AT&T Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big 12 Defensive Prospects

Aug 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
News

What Broncos' Starting Quarterback Decision Means for New York Giants Defense

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) completes a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
Training Camp

How Giants Tight Ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph Have Helped Each Other

Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
News

Joe Judge Discloses This Week's Plan for Saquon Barkley's Ramp-up

Nov 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field.
Training Camp

Giants Tight End Kyle Rudolph Explains His Success in the Red Zone

Jul 29, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers (21) and safety Xavier McKinney (29) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) look on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

New York Giants CB Adoree' Jackson Injures Ankle in Practice

Nov 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field.
Transactions

New York Giants Tight End Kyle Rudolph Passes Physical, Removed from PUP