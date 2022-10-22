Skip to main content

OLB Quincy Roche Signed to 53-man Roster, Landon Collins, Ryder Anderson Elevated

Here's the rundown of the Giants' latest round of roster moves.

The New York Giants signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche to their 53-man roster to fill the void created when they placed outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve with a calf injury.

The Giants also elevated safety/linebacker Landon Collins and defensive lineman Ryder Anderson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Roche was elevated in Week 1 when the Giants were down two outside linebackers (Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux). The second-year player recorded one tackle in that game against the Titans.

Ojulari has struggled to remain on the field after suffering a strained calf. The Giants, who are also without outside linebacker Oshane Xinines (quad) this week, needed the reinforcement ahead of their next two games and will look to get that from Roche.

Roche joined the Giants off waivers via the Steelers last season. He went on to appear in 14 games with three starts and recorded 38 tackles, five tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, and 2.5 quarterback sacks as a rookie.

Anderson is being elevated for the second week in a row to provide extra depth along the defensive line as they look to slow down the Jacksonville Jaguars' rushing attack. Last week in his NFL debut against the Ravens, Anderson played in five defensive snaps but did not dent the stat sheet.

The 6-foot, 218-pound Collins, signed to the Giants practice squad on October 6, has been working as an inside linebacker/safety since returning for his second go-round with the team. A second-round pick by the Giants in 2015, Collins spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders, with whom he signed as a free agent following the 2018 season.

The Giants look to improve to 6-1 on Sunday at Jacksonville.

