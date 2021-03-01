Pat Flaherty To Join Giants Coaching Staff In Consultant Role | Report

Pat Flaherty was on Tom Coughlin's coaching staff and now he's reportedly joining Joe Judge's staff as a consultant.

The New York Giants are reportedly set to welcome back another familiar face from the Tom Coughlin years.

That would be offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, who per ESPN has been hired by Joe Judge to serve in an advisory role that will include coaching the team's offensive linemen among his duties.

Flaherty was on Coughlin's coaching staff for the duration of the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach's tenure (2004-15).

Along the way, Flaherty coached offensive linemen Chris Snee, David Diehl, and Shaun O'Hara to Pro Bowl berths and helped transform guard Rich Seubert, who came to the Giants as an undrafted free agent before Coughlin and his staff, and free-agent offensive tackle Kareem McKenzie into top players at their respective positions.

That Giants offensive line combination of Diehl, Seubert, O'Hara, Snee, and McKenzie went on to not only enjoy almost four seasons together, but they were widely regarded as one of the best offensive lines in the NFL at the time.

Early during his tenure on Coughlin's staff, Flaherty was assisted by Dave DeGuglielmo, who finished last season as the Giants offensive line coach.

DeGuglielmo, like Flaherty, was initially hired to serve as a consultant, but he was promoted to the full-time offensive line coach role after the team parted ways with offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

After leaving the Giants--Flaherty was not retained by Ben McAdoo, who succeeded Coughlin as head coach--the 64-year-old served a one year stint with the 49ers before reuniting with Coughlin in Jacksonville when Coughlin took a front-office role with the Jaguars,

Flaherty then spent the 2019 pre-season as the Dolphins offensive line coach but was fired by head coach Brian Flores and replaced by DeGuglielmo. Flaherty then joined Penn State as an analyst, where he had been working since.

Earlier this year, the Giants reportedly hired Rob Sale as their new offensive line coach after failing to come to terms on a new contract with DeGuglielmo. The 52-year-old DeGuglielmo has since accepted the offensive line coaching position at Louisiana Tech.

New York has yet to announce any of the coaching changes made by Judge, who is also believed to have hired Jeremy Pruitt as a senior defensive assistant and swapped the roles of tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens with offensive assistant Derek Dooley.

