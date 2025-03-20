Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants re-set without a QB
General manager Joe Schoen went into the offseason on a mission to find better results, armed with a good amount of cap space and high-profile draft slot.
The New York Giants proceeded to be very active in the opening stage of free agency. Schoen brought in two high-priced defensive backs and locked up a slew of his less expensive players in order to retain continuity on the depth chart. It's expected that cornerback Paulson Adebo (Saints) and safety Jevon Holland (Dolphins) will make a big impact on a defense that needed to find a way to better limit big plays.
There was nothing Schoen could do when the Los Angeles Rams pulled star quarterback Matthew Stafford off the market. So the Giants reportedly met with free agent veterans Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco - two quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl - and former All-Star QB Jameis Winston. But no deals have materialized.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino will speak with New Orleans Saints beat reporter Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net to get a feel for exactly what to expect from Adebo and how Winston (who was with the Saints from 2000-23) may fit into what the Giants need.
