Big Blue Breakdown Live: How Can This Draft Class Help the Giants?

CBS Sports HQ football analyst Emory Hunt chimes in to discuss the Giants draft choices.

Paul Dottino

Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; ) Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (7) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium.
Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; ) Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (7) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
The first pick was easy for the New York Giants.

GM Joe Schoen used the third selection of the NFL Draft on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, one of the two top consensus blue-chip prospects (and the only remaining one) on the board. QB Cam Ward (Tennessee) and blue-chip CB/WR Travis Hunter (Jacksonville) were gone, and the Giants' medical team already had signed off on the foot and shoulder injuries that had sidelined Carter during the offseason.

And that's when things got tricky. Well, for a little while, at least. Schoen traded his second- and third-round picks and a 2026 third-rounder to Houston for the 25th overall choice to snare Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, ending several months of speculation as to whether the Giants would add a young potential franchise signal caller.

Then, the Giants went back to matching value with need four of their remaining five picks, taking defensive lineman Darius Alexander (third round), running back Cam Skattebo (fourth), offensive linemen Marcus Mbow (fifth), and cornerback Korie Black (seventh). They also took tight end Thomas Fidone with their earlier seventh-rounder.

CBS Sports HQ football analyst Emory Hunt joined Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino to review the Giants' draft class and discuss how much these players can improve the roster. In addition, there was a session to discuss the fans' comments and questions.

