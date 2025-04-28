Big Blue Breakdown Live: How Can This Draft Class Help the Giants?
The first pick was easy for the New York Giants.
GM Joe Schoen used the third selection of the NFL Draft on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, one of the two top consensus blue-chip prospects (and the only remaining one) on the board. QB Cam Ward (Tennessee) and blue-chip CB/WR Travis Hunter (Jacksonville) were gone, and the Giants' medical team already had signed off on the foot and shoulder injuries that had sidelined Carter during the offseason.
And that's when things got tricky. Well, for a little while, at least. Schoen traded his second- and third-round picks and a 2026 third-rounder to Houston for the 25th overall choice to snare Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, ending several months of speculation as to whether the Giants would add a young potential franchise signal caller.
Then, the Giants went back to matching value with need four of their remaining five picks, taking defensive lineman Darius Alexander (third round), running back Cam Skattebo (fourth), offensive linemen Marcus Mbow (fifth), and cornerback Korie Black (seventh). They also took tight end Thomas Fidone with their earlier seventh-rounder.
CBS Sports HQ football analyst Emory Hunt joined Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino to review the Giants' draft class and discuss how much these players can improve the roster. In addition, there was a session to discuss the fans' comments and questions.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.