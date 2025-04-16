Big Blue Breakdown Live: QB Musical Chairs with Matt Simms
QB or not QB - that is the question.
That’s only the first part of a complicated puzzle facing New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen.
Schoen has the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and does not have a young franchise quarterback on his roster. Cam Ward (Miami) is the consensus top passer by far in what is a pedestrian quarterback class, and he's expected to be selected by the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick.
The fun begins with the Cleveland Browns, who also don't have a young franchise quarterback in the fold and own the No. 2 pick. Most draft experts view Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) as the second-rated quarterback in the class and have pegged him to go anywhere from the Browns to the bottom third of the first round.
Once the Browns select, Schoen will be on the clock, and the game of guessing begins. He knows he has veterans Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito to get him through this season. But does he feel strongly enough about ANY of the remaining quarterbacks on the board to take one and if so, in what round?
After all, another set of successful collegiate signal callers put up some strong statistics, helped win a bunch of games, and could be considered diamonds in the rough.
There are various opinions about Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Kyle McCord, Will Howard, and others.
Would Schoen shun the position early but later attempt to trade up with some of his draft capital to snag one of those "projects?" (Remember, the Giants have five choices in the first 105 picks.)
Or perhaps Schoen simply allows the draft to play out, takes the best player available at each of his eight draft positions, and decides to put off shopping for a quarterback until next year, when it's assumed there will be a higher level of passers to choose from.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino will sift through these issues with former NFL quarterback Matt Simms, an analyst for SiriusXM NFL Radio and coach at Simms Complete quarterback school, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
Paul will then answer viewer questions in the chat or via video call, the link for which will be broadcast throughout the evening. Come on by to talk Giants football with us.
