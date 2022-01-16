2022 Key NFL Off-Season Dates Announced

When's the draft? When does free agency begin? We've got the answers right here.

The NFL off-season calendar of dates has been unveiled by the league office, and we have your list of critical dates (excluding the playoff rounds for which the Giants aren't eligible) that you'll want to make note of on your calendar.

All times shown are Eastern, and are subject to change.

January 10: Window opens for NFL clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2019 draft or any undrafted rookie signed in 2020.

January 10 - May 2: Window for clubs to exercise the option year (fifth-year) for first-round selections from the 2019 Draft. For the Giants, they will need to decide on the option year for both quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, their two remaining first-round picks from the 2019 draft.

January 17: Deadline for underclassmen college players to apply for Special Eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft. The finalized list of those approved will be released on January 21.

January 22: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.

January 28: HBCU Combine, University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama.

February 3: East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 5: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

February 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana.

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 8: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players. (The Giants are not expected to use either tag.)

March 14-16: Beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 14 and ending at 3:59 p.m. ET, on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time. Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

The trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after the expiration of all 2021 contracts.

March 27-30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. This will apply to the Giants.

April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs

April 20: Deadline for clubs to host draft-eligible players to their facilities for physical examinations.

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 27: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents. Also, the deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.

April 28-30: NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada.

