5 Former Giant Draft Picks That Found Success with Other Teams

New York has proven to be a difficult place to play for some athletes, and NFL players are no exception.

That's why when general manager Dave Gettleman, in vetting draft prospects, takes into consideration whether the player has the necessary demeanor in which to thrive in this market.

Not every Giants' draft pick has panned out long term in New York, even after promising starts. It was not necessarily due to a lack of talent. Sometimes a change of scenery was all it took to push these former Giants to find better fits elsewhere.

Here's a look at some of the Giants' former draft picks who have gone on to find success after leaving New York.

DE Jason Pierre-Paul | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Pierre-Paul emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL with 16 sacks in a breakout 2011 season, carving a vital role on the Super Bowl XLVI Championship team. Pierre-Paul was a productive pass rusher over the next three years, tallying 21 sacks from 2012-14.

A 2015 fireworks accident did irreparable damage to Pierre-Paul's right hand. However, he was still able to come back from the injury to resume his career, putting up 7.0 sacks in 2016, the springboard for a $62 million contract extension signed the following year.

When general manager Dave Gettleman took the reins later that year, he sent the Florida native to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Pierre-Paul then went on to have a late-career resurgence with the Bucs, tallying 21 sacks over the past two seasons. He re-signed with the Bucs and will play in his 11th NFL season.

DT Linval Joseph | Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers

The Giants drafted Linval Joseph in the second round of the 2010 draft. Joseph would be a minor contributor on the defensive line that helped deliver the Giants their fourth Super Bowl the next year, and he started 46 of 53 games for the Giants from 2011-13.

Despite solid production as an interior tackler, former general manager Jerry Reese prioritized bringing back linebacker Jon Beason over Joseph during the 2013 offseason. This allowed the Minnesota Vikings to poach the defensive tackle in free agency, where they gave him a five-year, $31.5 million deal.

Joseph saw modest production his first two years in Minnesota, but he made a legitimate step forward as a Viking after that, making the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017. That production led to a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

The Vikings have since moved on from Joseph, releasing him in March, but his talent is still recognized in the league, as he could get another opportunity with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

CB Prince Amukamara | Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders

As the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2011, Prince Amukamara only saw action in seven games as a rookie due to injury. By 2013, Amukamara emerged as a full-time starter at corner.

Amukamara finally began to emerge as a playmaker in 2014 and 2015, but injuries cut both seasons short as he was limited to just 18 games during that span.

The Giants chose to move on from Amukamara after his rookie contract expired. But Amukamara made the most of his second chance in a one-year stint in Jacksonville with six passes defended and 49 tackles.

Amukamara then earned two contracts with the Chicago Bears and helped lead them back to the playoffs in 2018 with three interceptions.

The Bears released Amukamara in February, but this week, he signed a new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will compete for a roster spot.

LB Devon Kennard | Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals

As a fifth-round draft pick in 2014, Kennard broke out as an impact rookie right away, earning six starts and tallying 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. However, injuries were a problem for the Arizona native.

When the Giants adopted the 3-4 base defense in 2018, it was widely thought that Kennard's skillset wouldn't fit. He then got a new beginning in Detroit, where he took the significant jump forward.

Kennard started 30 of 32 games for the Lions, tallying seven sacks each of the past two seasons.

Unfortunately, he was released by the Lions to clear salary cap in March. Still, his growth in Detroit earned him a four-year $20 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, where he is projected to start alongside rookie Isaiah Simmons.

OL Ereck Flowers | Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins

The Giants made Ereck Flowers the ninth overall selection in the 2015 draft, and in return, they got one of the most disastrous tackle situations in the NFL since then.

After an up-and-down rookie year, Flowers quickly became the scapegoat for the Giants' offensive struggles due to his overall poor pass blocking and frequency for penalties in his second season.

His performance at left tackle was so bad that the Giants were forced to shell out a $62 million contract to Nate Solder in 2018.

In an attempt to salvage Flowers, the Giants tried to move him to right tackle. Unfortunately, he didn't fare much better at that spot and was benched early in the 2018 season.

After a failed attempt to trade Flowers that season, the Giants cut him. He would spend the remainder of 2018 playing left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was reunited with Pat Flaherty, his first offensive line coach.

Then in a one-year stint with Washington in 2019, Flowers was moved to guard, where he developed into a serviceable player. He did so well that he earned a three-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins this off-season to play the position on their offensive line.