Adoree Jackson to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Knee Sprain
According to the NFL Network, the New York Giants will be without their top cornerback, Adoree' Jackson, for anywhere from four to six weeks.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported the news of Jackson's injury on Sunday.
Jackson was injured in the first half of the Giants' 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions while returning a punt. He limped to the sideline and to the team's blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
That's not good news for a team that could also be without their other starting cornerback, Fabian Moreau, who suffered a rib injury. The Giants (7-3) are set to face a string of top NFL receivers in the coming weeks, starting with CeeDDee Lamb of the Cowboys, Terry McLaurin of Washington, A.J. Brown of the Eagles, Justin Jefferson of the Vikings and Michael Pittman of the Colts.
The Giants have already lost Aaron Robinson for the year due to a knee injury. They are also thin at safety with Xavier McKinney on the NFI list and Toney Jefferson on injured reserve, so moving Julian Love to cornerback in certain packages seems to be an unlikely option.
The Giants have Zyon Gilbert on their practice squad as a potential option at cornerback. Gilbert has yet to be elevated this season, so he could be someone they look at if, in addition to not having Jackson, they don't have Moreau for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
As for punt returner, a role Jackson had taken on in the last two weeks, the Giants could get a two-for if they elevate Kalil Pimpleton from the practice squad.
