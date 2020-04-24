Biggest Surprises from Day 1 of the NFL Draft

After a pretty calm and peaceful first 12 picks, the 2020 NFL Draft turned into a virtual stock trading floor. Between the trades up and down, interesting selections, and immediate reactions, the first round was probably more entertaining than many would have ever thought it would be.

Some surprises were good, and some that left you shaking your head. So let's take a look at some of the picks from the first round that .really had people talking.

Packers trade up to 26 and take...a quarterback?

Green Bay management has a high-priced win-now quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who has needed a receiving weapon to pair with Devante Adams.

They also lost their starting middle linebacker in free agency and need help in the secondary. Instead of addressing any of those needs, the Packers decided that the time to look to the future is right now. So they drafted Rodgers replacement, Jordan Love.

This is not a knock against Love but against a front office move that will surely stunt his growth and make it difficult in the locker room. The last thing Rodgers wants to do is mentor his replacement when that replacement could have been another weapon.

Financially it makes little sense because Rodgers' contract comes with a hefty salary cap hit and it will be another four years before he's a free agent just in time to have to pay Love who will be heading into his fifth-year option with little to no legitimate playing time to prove his worth. This is a big head-scratcher.

The Dolphins take a developmental OL project at 18 and trade back to get another corner?

Many in Miami cheered as "Tank for Tua" finally paid off, and the Phins faithful got their guy. You would think that priority number one would be to equip a smaller quarterback with an injury history with weapons that protect him and keep him upright, right?.

Instead, they chose Austin Jackson a tackle out USC who, while he has upside, that potential may not be immediate. They also selected cornerback Noah Igbinoghene from Auburn.

The problem is they have already invested heavily in the position with the signing of Byron Jones and Xavien Howard. Where is the protection for your franchise quarterback? Where are the weapons?

There were several receivers and running backs with day one grades that you could have paired with Tua. It's a deep draft, but the Dolphins have not made it easy on themselves.

The 49ers trade back only to trade up?

After trading back one spot with the Buccaneers and taking South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to replace Arik Armstead, the 49ers traded up six places from 31 to 25 and had to use their 117th and 176th picks to do so.

They then took wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. In a draft full of elite receiving talent, why use up your draft capital to grab a receiver that has similar strengths and, more importantly, deficiencies as the receiver you drafted the year before?

Aiyuk is another big, strong, athletic receiver with a running backs mentality, just like 2019 selection Deebo Samuel. The problem neither seems to be the greatest technical receivers. They struggle in and out of breaks and rely heavily on being wide open to make plays.

Let's hope head coach Kyle Shanahan can continue to scheme up defenses and manufacture open fields for those guys to run in. It just feels like a costly payment for a clone.

Pleasant Surprises!

Patrick Queen to the Ravens at No. 28

The Ravens desperately needed a linebacker. They were able to pluck one of the most athletically gifted backers in the draft. He has sideline to sideline range, and he is a sure tackler.

The surprise was that he was available after the Seattle Seahawks mysteriously passed on him on pick earlier to draft another linebacker, Texas Tech's Jordyn Brooks, who does not seem to fit what they do on defense as well as Queen would have.

Isaiah Simmons to the Cardinals at No 8

Any time the s second most talented player falls to you, it is a great day. The Cardinals took a wait and see approach to their first-round pick.

They watched as three quarterbacks, a defensive end, an offensive tackle, a cornerback, and a defensive tackle went to teams ahead of them, and when it was their turn to pick, they wasted no time turning in their selection of Simmons. Now the question becomes, how will they use him.

Tristan Wirfs to the Buccaneers at No. 13

It cost the Bucs a fourth-round pick to move up one spot, but in doing so, they secured the last of what many believe is a first-round talent at offensive tackle.

Wirfs is exceptionally athletic and should fit in perfectly on the right side of that Tampa Bay offensive line. It was a surprise that other teams with needs on the offensive line and draft capital decided not to trade up to secure Wirfs.

Ceedee Lamb to the Cowboys at No. 17

This is a great selection for Dallas and Lamb. The Cowboys get yet another young playmaker to pair with their core of young weapons. Lamb gets the benefit of being able to learn on the job without the spotlight being on him. His run after catch abilities will be a great wrinkle to an offense that had the potential to be one of the most explosive in the league.

With so much talent left on the board, day number two should be even more entertaining than day one. The picks will be coming fast and furious, and you can be sure the surprises will follow suit.