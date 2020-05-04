With the 2020 NFL Draft now in the books, let's look at each one of the Giants’ picks and what they did during their collegiate careers, and pick out one statistical fact about each that could be relevant down the line.

OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Thomas moved over to the blindside before the 2018 season for the Bulldogs, after starting every game at right tackle for Georgia during his true freshman season.

At left tackle, he was able to adequately protect quarterback Jake From during his two years at left tackle. Thomas allowed just one sack in 410 pass-blocking snaps during the 2019 season.

What makes this stat even more impressive is that he was playing an SEC schedule and was facing some of the top teams in the country. Thomas is going to be a significant addition to a Giants’ offensive line that allowed Daniel Jones to be sacked 38 times last year.

The Giants’ offensive line gave up 43 total sacks in 2019, as Eli Manning was taken down five times in the four games that he started.

S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

McKinney was one of the best safeties in all of college football over his final two years at Alabama. One of his most intriguing qualities is his versatility. McKinney lined up at free safety, strong safety, slot cornerback and in the box during his time with the Crimson Tide.

It’s hard to pick just one worthwhile statistic about McKinney, as there’s so much to like about what he in college. One stat that stands out, however, is his tackling ability. McKinney is coming off a 2019 season in which he led Alabama in total tackles with 95, including 5.5 tackles for loss.

He accumulated 169 total tackles over his last two years at Alabama. Considering McKinney’s versatility, elite coverage skills and tackling ability, it’s easy to see why general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge viewed him as the best overall safety prospect in the draft.

In terms of how defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can utilize him, the possibilities are endless. The Giants’ defense will be noticeably better at tackling with McKinney in the secondary.

OT Matt Peart, UConn

Peart is someone who the Giants most likely view as more of a project at right tackle. He’s not going to have much of a role on the offensive line this year but is almost certainly part of the team’s plans for 2021.

What stands out about Peart is his pass-blocking ability. He played left tackle during his first two years at UConn and then switched over to right tackle before the 2018 season. Peart is coming off a senior season in which he allowed one quarterback hit and four hurries in 774 total offensive snaps (415 pass-blocking snaps).

If and when he does eventually take over at right tackle for the Giants, his ability to protect the quarterback from being hit will benefit the offensive line. Jones was hurried 48 times during his rookie season. He was hit as he was throwing 66 times.

With Peart likely to join Thomas on the line in 2021, the Giants will have two hog mollies who will be able to prevent edge rushers from constantly pressuring Jones.

CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Holmes was consistently one of the best cornerbacks in the Pac-12 during his three years at UCLA. The Pasadena, California native led the Bruins in interceptions in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Holmes had eight interceptions over his three seasons at UCLA, including two that he returned for touchdowns. Graham is going to like having this kind of explosiveness in the secondary. The Giants had just ten interceptions during the 2019 season, including only one pick-six.

Holmes’ speed and big-play ability are reasons why you can expect him to have an impact on the Giants’ as a slot corner this season.

G/C Shane Lemieux, Oregon

Lemieux was a four-year starter at left guard during his collegiate career at Oregon. He’s a mauler of an offensive lineman who is an effective run-blocker. Perhaps the most worthwhile statistic about Lemieux is that he played 3,611 offensive snaps at left guard over his four-year career at Oregon.

His consistent presence on the offensive line and ability to stay healthy are traits that will be beneficial to the Giants. Gettleman and Judge have each already stated that Lemieux is going to get a look at center, although he never played that position in college.

If he ends up being a fit at center, he could become a fixture on the Giants’ offensive line going forward. Lemieux has proven that he is someone on whom teams and coaches can depend.

LB Cam Brown, Penn State

Brown became a starter for Penn State’s defense during his junior season in 2018. Throughout his four-year playing career with the Nittany Lions, he made his presence known in pass coverage.

Over his last two seasons, Brown played in 555 coverage snaps and had 10 passes defended. Graham will be able to utilize Brown in pass coverage. His length will help close throwing lanes and force quarterbacks to avoid him.

Although he ended up falling to the sixth round, Brown can have an immediate impact on the Giants’ defense. Graham should find ways to maximize his coverage abilities.

LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

Coughlin made just one start for Minnesota during his true freshman season in 2016 but then went on to start in 38 games over the next three years. He lined up at outside linebacker and edge rusher for the Golden Gophers. Coughlin racked up 22.5 sacks over his four-year collegiate career, including 9.5 during the 2018 season.

His ability to get to the quarterback could help him find a role with the Giants’ defense in 2020. He’s not going to start for them, but Graham could have Coughlin come off the bench and line up at defensive end.

The Giants’ defense had 36 sacks last year, which ranked 22nd in the NFL. Gettleman did not end up signing or drafting a big-time pass rusher this offseason, so having someone like Coughlin who they can utilize in certain situations will undoubtedly help them.

LB TJ Brunson, South Carolina

Brunson made 38 starts over his four-year playing career at South Carolina. He was one of the leaders on the Gamecocks’ defense during his final two seasons, as he was named a two-time permanent team captain.

Although he had missed tackle issues, he still recorded 164 unassisted tackles over his four years at South Carolina, which is tied for tenth on the school’s all-time list.

One stat about Brunson that jumps out is the team-leading 106 total tackles that he recorded during the 2018 season. If he can clean up his tackling mechanics, Brunson could be a decent run-stopping linebacker for the Giants.

CB Chris Williamson, Minnesota

Williamson transferred to Minnesota after spending two years at Florida. He had to sit out the entire 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules, so he only ended up playing two seasons for the Golden Gophers. He only had one career interception in college but returned it for a touchdown.

Williamson did have 3.5 sacks over his two years at Minnesota. With this stat in mind, it would be smart for Graham to use him in cornerback blitz packages. Williamson is not going to get a lot of playing time this season, but he can still contribute to the Giants’ secondary if Graham focuses on what he does well.

LB Tae Crowder, Georgia

When he first arrived at Georgia in the fall of 2015, Crowder was a running back. He ended up moving to inside linebacker halfway through his redshirt freshman season in 2016. Crowder went on to play in 43 games at linebacker over his final three years at Georgia, starting in 19 of them.

What stands out about him is his coverage ability. Crowder had two interceptions and five passes defended during his last two years with the Bulldogs. Although he is not going to be a three-down player for the Giants, Graham can still use this long linebacker in certain situations to cover tight ends.