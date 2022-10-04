Skip to main content
Clarifying Receiver Odell Beckham Jr's "Visit" to Giants

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When is a player visit not a visit? Let us explain.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was in town for a visit to the Giants facility Monday, but not an official visit, according to a source familiar with the situation.

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Beckham was "in the building...doing a little visit" on the same day as former Giants safety Landon Collins, who was in for a workout, as reported by ESPN.    

But Beckham's visit was not an official visit with the team in that the Giants didn't set it up nor did the receiver did not meet with general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, or any team official.  

Beckham's visit was to check in with former teammate and good friend Sterling Shepard, who suffered a season-ending last Monday against the Dallas Cowboys and is preparing for surgery.

Beckham himself is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl when he was witht he Rams. It's been reported that he probably won't be ready to play until November at the earliest. 

The Giants, meanwhile, remain squeezed tightly against the cap. They have some roster decisions to make following several injuries sustained by members of the team in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, including how to address their dwindling receiver group that in addition to losing Shepard, and having been without Wan'Dale robinson and Kadarius Toney, could be without Kenny Golladay, who suffered a knee injury Sunday.

The visit by Beckham is significant in one way, though. The receiver was traded to Cleveland after the 2018 season, but the fallout resulted in some bitterness. 

Time, however, has apparently healed that wound, as evidenced by the Giants allowing Beckham into their facility to see Shepard rather than Beckham meeting with Shepard off-site.

 

