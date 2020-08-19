New York Giants Special Teams Ace Cody Core Suffers Torn Achilles | Report

Giants wide receiver and special teams ace Cody Core has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles, according to ESPN, and will miss the 2020 season.

Core, a former sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, was claimed by the Giants off waivers last September and appeared in all 16 games on special teams. He racked up a team-leading eight tackles (six solo) in 282 special teams snaps, and caught three passes for 28 yards on offense.

Core's special teams play earned him a two-year $4 million contract back in March. He was reportedly injured during a non-contact drill during Tuesday evening's practice.

Core becomes the first significant injury suffered by the Giants this year. He was expected to pair with newcomer Nate Ebner to help an already strong Giants special teams unit that finished in the top-10 league-wide last year to reach new performance heights.

With Core, who was expected to take a spot on the receiver depth chart, now gone for the year, that will open up an opportunity for one of the undrafted free agents like Austin Mack, Derrick Dillon, and Binjimen Victor to make a push for a roster spot.

Another potential player to watch at receiver and someone who thus far has been impressive with his effort is Alex Bachman, a 2018 undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest, who initially signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 5’11", 190-pound Bachman has experience as a kick returner from his college days. He was signed to the Giants practice squad last November.

In his final year at Wake Forest, Bachman recorded 37 receptions for 541 yards and six touchdowns, and in 2017 he had 21 passes received for 365 yards and three touchdowns.