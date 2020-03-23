Corey Coleman Agrees to Terms with Giants

Receiver Corey Coleman has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Giants.

The 5-foot 11, 185-pound Coleman was originally a 2016 first-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns. After searching for an NFL team to call home, Coleman was signed to the Giants practice squad Oct. 18, 2018, before being promoted to the 53-man roster the following week.

Coleman, who is entering his third season as a Giant, has appeared in 27 career games and has caught 61 passes for 789 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last summer, he tore his ACL on July 25 and missed the entire 2019 season.

For the Giants, Coleman has appeared in eight games with one start, those coming in 2018. He caught five passes for 71 yards that season and also served as the team's kickoff returner, recording 23 kickoffs for 598 yards (26.0-yard avg).

The Giants are thought to be looking to add speed to their receiver corps. Coleman, who before his injury showed himself capable of being a vertical threat, will get a chance to provide some of that speed as by the time the 2020 regular-season begins, he will have been over a year removed from surgery.