GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Corey Coleman Agrees to Terms with Giants

Patricia Traina

Receiver Corey Coleman has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Giants.

The 5-foot 11, 185-pound Coleman was originally a 2016 first-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns. After searching for an NFL team to call home, Coleman was signed to the Giants practice squad Oct. 18, 2018, before being promoted to the 53-man roster the following week.

Coleman, who is entering his third season as a Giant, has appeared in 27 career games and has caught 61 passes for 789 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last summer, he tore his ACL on July 25 and missed the entire 2019 season.

For the Giants, Coleman has appeared in eight games with one start, those coming in 2018. He caught five passes for 71 yards that season and also served as the team's kickoff returner, recording 23 kickoffs for 598 yards (26.0-yard avg).

The Giants are thought to be looking to add speed to their receiver corps. Coleman, who before his injury showed himself capable of being a vertical threat, will get a chance to provide some of that speed as by the time the 2020 regular-season begins, he will have been over a year removed from surgery.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Giants Are Likely to Deploy Their Newest Additions on Defense

Although we've yet to hear from new Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham about his plans for the Giants defense, Gene Clemons takes a look at the tape to see what specific roles the new defensive players acquired via free agency might potentially fill and what looks we could see in 2020.

Gene Clemons

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Mock Draft Monday | How Has Free Agency Changed The Giants' Draft Expectations?

After a free-agent spending spree on defense, the Giants will look to round out their roster in the draft. How has the Giants' activity in free agency changed the outlook on their draft strategy according to experts?

Jackson Thompson

Ideas for How the 2020 NFL Draft Broadcast Might Look

How creative will the NFL get in its presentation of this year's draft, now that the originally-planned event has been scrapped? Commissioner Roger Goodell invited the public to share their ideas and we have a few we think are worth sharing.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Free Agency Activity Sets Up Their Draft

Last month, Dave Gettleman admitted that free agency was going to play a role in setting up the Giants' draft in April. So let's recap what the Giants did in free agency and how it set everything up for next month's draft bonanza.

Nick Falato

Draft Prospect Profile | DE/LB Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Let's see what the versatile Darrell Taylor of Tennessee has to offer as a potential edge rusher.

Mike Addvensky

Nick Falato's Seven-Round Giants Mock Draft

Each day starting today, we're featuring a complete seven-round Giants mock draft from the Giants Country writers. Nick Falato is up first with his mock.

Nick Falato

Five Day 3 Draft Steals for the Giants

Want value? The 2020 NFL draft class has loads of it projected to be available on Day 3 of the draft. So here's a look at five potential prospects who could fit a Giants need that should be there on Day 3.

Pat Ragazzo

by

Bigblueduke

NFL Week 1 Free Agency Winners and Losers

Week 1 of free agency is in the books and although the jury is still out on the Giants' specific acquisitions, let's take a look at the bigger picture of how an anything-but-normal free agency period has unfolded.

Patricia Traina

Former Don Bosco Prep Captain Matt Hennessy Would Welcome a Chance to Be a Giant

With the Giants potentially needing a long-term answer at center, former Don Bosco Prep star Matt Hennessy would love a chance to earn that spot.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

Mike Remmers Agrees to Terms with Kansas City

Remmers becomes the second Giants unrestricted free agent to sign with another team in as many days.

Patricia Traina