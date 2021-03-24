Crisis Averted as TE Kyle Rudolph Signs Giants Deal

The two sides are going ahead with the contract for the veteran tight end despite a reported snag involving Rudolph's physical.

Free-agent tight end Kyle Rudolph, who initially agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Giants last week only to have the deal threatened when a foot issue was found during his team physical, has signed his deal with the club according to the NFL Network.

Rudolph missed the last four games of the 2020 season with a foot ailment that ultimately landed him on injured reserve. During his Giants team physical, doctors were reportedly concerned with his foot and believed he could require surgery, a finding that created a snag in the finalization of the contract.

It's unclear if the Giants and Rudolph agreed to an altered contact that perhaps converted some of the reported $4.5 million signing bonus into a per-game roster bonus. It's also not clear if Rudolph will need surgery and, if so, how long his rehab might be.

The good news for the Giants and Rudolph is that even if surgery is needed, time is on their side if the veteran tight end were to get any necessary procedures done now.

There is still more than six months to the season, and if the league and players union agree to have virtual off-season programs as they did last year, that will give Rudolph even more time to heal if he were to have surgery.

UPDATE: Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that Rudolph will have surgery on his foot and has signed the contract as originally presented. The expectation is that Rudolph will be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

