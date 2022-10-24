Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

The rookie tight end will have surgery later this week and his injury is not beleived to be season-ending.

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report.

The New York Post reports that Bellinger will have surgery later this week and that his injury is not believed to be season-ending.

Bellinger was injured with 1:09 left in the first half of Sunday's game when, after catching a 13-yard pass from Daniel Jones, he was accidentally poked in the eye by Jaguars defensive back Tre Herndon.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) makes the tackle on New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) during late second quarter action. Bellinger went out of the game with an injury to his face on the play. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Bellinger was eventually carted off the field, his eye appearing bloody. He was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released and back with the Giants before they caught their flight back to New Jersey.

Bellinger, one of the Giants' fourth-round draft picks this year who played his college ball at San Diego State, had earned the TE1 role on the team for his solid blocking and receiving prowess. He's started in six of the seven games so far, and has caught 16 of 18 pass targets for two touchdowns, and has a rushing touchdown.

Per Pro Football Focus, Bellinger is the Giants' highest-ranked passing game player and their third-best overall player on offense. If he has to miss any extended time, that would be a big blow to the Giants offense, not just in terms of what he has brought to the offense but also in terms of depth.

Bellinger's potential absence from the lineup leaves them with Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick as their only tight ends currently on the roster. Last week, the Giants released Austin Allen from their practice squad and signed Lawrence Cager, so it remains to be seen if they will look to elevate Cager this weekend for the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Join the Giants Country Community