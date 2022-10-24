Skip to main content

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

The rookie tight end will have surgery later this week and his injury is not beleived to be season-ending.

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report

The New York Post reports that Bellinger will have surgery later this week and that his injury is not believed to be season-ending. 

Bellinger was injured with 1:09 left in the first half of Sunday's game when, after catching a 13-yard pass from Daniel Jones, he was accidentally poked in the eye by Jaguars defensive back Tre Herndon. 

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) makes the tackle on New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) during late second quarter action. Bellinger went out of the game with an injury to his face on the play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Jaguars trailed at the half 11 to 13.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) makes the tackle on New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) during late second quarter action. Bellinger went out of the game with an injury to his face on the play. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Play
News

Giants Open as Underdogs Ahead of Week 8 Game Against Seattle

Vegas oddsmakers just refuse to give the Giants their due against the better teams.

By Patricia Traina
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) leaves the field with an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Play
News

Giants OT Evan Neal Reportedly Suffered an MCL Sprain in Win vs. Jaguars

The Giants rookie offensive tackle will likely miss some time as he recovers from his injury.

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 7 Victory: By the Numbers

Let's take a look at the numbers that mattered most in the Giants' 23-17 win over Jacksonville.

By Stephen Lebitsch

Bellinger was eventually carted off the field, his eye appearing bloody. He was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released and back with the Giants before they caught their flight back to New Jersey.

Bellinger, one of the Giants' fourth-round draft picks this year who played his college ball at San Diego State, had earned the TE1 role on the team for his solid blocking and receiving prowess. He's started in six of the seven games so far, and has caught 16 of 18 pass targets for two touchdowns, and has a rushing touchdown.

Per Pro Football Focus, Bellinger is the Giants' highest-ranked passing game player and their third-best overall player on offense. If he has to miss any extended time, that would be a big blow to the Giants offense, not just in terms of what he has brought to the offense but also in terms of depth.

Bellinger's potential absence from the lineup leaves them with Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick as their only tight ends currently on the roster. Last week, the Giants released Austin Allen from their practice squad and signed Lawrence Cager, so it remains to be seen if they will look to elevate Cager this weekend for the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
News

Giants Open as Underdogs Ahead of Week 8 Game Against Seattle

By Patricia Traina
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) leaves the field with an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Giants OT Evan Neal Reportedly Suffered an MCL Sprain in Win vs. Jaguars

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 7 Victory: By the Numbers

By Stephen Lebitsch
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) corrals the football on the final down against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13), left, during the last play of the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17.
Game Day

Xavier McKinney Recalls Wild End to Giants' 23-17 Win Over Jaguars

By Olivier Dumont
A gaggle of players go up for the unsuccessful Hail Mary pass by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) to end the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Jaguars trailed at the half 11 to 13.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 7 Report Card: Making the Grade

By Patricia Traina
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is interviewed after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

Daniel Jones Carries Giants Across Finish Line in Another Comeback Victory

By Andrew Parsaud
NFC East helmets
Game Day

NFC East Week 7 Wrap-up: Perfect

By Joe Najarian
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) calls a play at the line against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

Giants Come from Behind to Beat Jaguars, 23-17

By Joe Najarian