Daniel Jones Offers Assessment of His Play

With the New York Giants at 7-2 and in second place in a strong NFC East division, it’s time to recognize quarterback Daniel Jones’s development throughout the season.

Jones had a sparkling 153.3 passer rating in New York’s 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans, a performance that included a 76.5 completion percentage and two touchdown passes.

Although his numbers on the season aren’t among the league’s elite, his efficiency is a major factor in the team’s success. Jones has four games with a passer rating over 100, all of which the Giants won. Two games came against contending teams like the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

So far, Jones has eight passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns while throwing only two interceptions and having no fumbles.

Many fans and analysts are understandably saying that Jones is playing the best football of his career, but for the Giants’ signal caller, every game is a chance to improve.

“I think I’ve improved week to week,” Jones said Wednesday. “I think I probably am playing better than I have in years past, but that’s the goal, to improve every year.”

Jones is more than aware of these statements, especially when he has to play in the New York spotlight and could be a free agent this winter. But the talks about his play hasn’t distracted him from his role as a team leader.

“I don’t think I’ve thought about that a ton. It’s about, like I said, winning games,” Jones said. “Regardless of what position you play, you want to win the game. So, that’s the most important thing, and that’s where I’m focused.”

Ever since he came into the league as the sixth overall pick in 2019, his coaches have praised Jones for his competitive fire. However, he was prone to something that many young quarterbacks fall victim to: playing “hero ball.” This is when the quarterback tries to force big plays into happening, often in late-game situations, and often results in turnovers or ill-advised decisions.

Jones has strayed away from that, and his situational awareness is better than ever; in previous years, many of Jones’s turnovers were due to him trying to make impactful plays in dangerous situations. This year, his patience in letting plays develop has allowed him to successfully make impact plays with his arm and legs.

“(I need to) continue to make good decisions, and when we have opportunities to make plays in the pass game, we do it,” Jones said.

Letting those opportunities come naturally has worked wonders for Jones, as the throws he’s made to pick up first downs and extend a possession would loom large in many Giants victories. The first downs he’s picked up on scrambles or designed runs have been equally impactful.

But while the Giants’ quarterback has emphasized good decision-making this year, he still craves the make-or-break moment as much as anyone.

“Anytime you get in those situations where the ball’s in your hand trying to win the game, that’s a fun situation to be in,” Jones said.

Jones is set on the coming week’s game when the Giants host the Detroit Lions. The Lions have statistically one of the worst defenses in the NFL, but Jones is making sure not to overlook them.

“I think they’re physical. I think that jumps off the tape when you watch them at all three levels,” Jones said. “Upfront, linebackers, and secondary – they all play physically, and they’ve got some good players who can make plays and affect the game.”

Despite their statistically porous defense, the Lions also have an offense that, while inconsistent, can turn a game into a high-scoring shootout.

But Jones and the offense are confident in their own scoring approach, citing the variety in the team’s victories.

“We’ve won in different ways this year, and depending on what the defense is doing, depending on how the game’s going, we’ll adjust our style,” Jones said. “I think we’re always trying to score as many points as we can. Every time we get the ball we’re trying to put it in the end zone. That doesn’t change week to week, based on who we’re playing.

"We’re confident in our defense. They’ve done a great job all year against some really powerful offenses. Our approach is to score every time you touch it, and that won’t change.”

Join the Giants Country Community