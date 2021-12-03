Giants Declare QB Daniel Jones Out of Sunday's Game vs. Miami

Jones has not been cleared for contact by the team's medical staff.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss this weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins, head coach Joe Judge confirmed.

Jones, who suffered a strained neck on the second play from scrimmage in last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, was reported to be week-to-week with his injury, one with which he played the entire game.

Although Jones has been able to practice all week as a limited participant, the quarterbacks don't engage in contact by virtue of their position. The medical staff opined that it would be too risky to expose the third-year quarterback to a potential hit that could worsen his injury.

Judge confirmed that Mike Glennon would get the start and be backed up by newly signed Jake Fromm, who the Giants signed off the Bills practice squad this week.

Jones had been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. As a quarterback, he is exempt from engaging in contact drills, so there was hope that he might make enough progress to play Sunday.

However, when asked on Wednesday if there was any concern that Jones's injury was season-ending, Judge said, "At this moment, no."

Judge did say that Jones will accompany the team to Miami and then to Tucson, Arizona, where the team will spend next week getting acclimated to the West Coast time ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

