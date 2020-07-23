David Wilson on Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Music

Former Giants running back David Wilson recently appeared on Scoop B Radio on Tuesday with host Brandon Robinson to talk Giants and his new album.

Wilson was the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2012, taken 32nd overall just a few months after the organization's fourth Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

“I remember getting drafted to the Giants ... And how happy I was and how excited I was," Wilson told Robinson.

Years later, Wilson said he felt that same excitement when he learned Daniel Jones, the sixth overall pick in last year's draft, was headed to the Giants.

"Daniel Jones being a part of the Big Blue, being a part of that first-rate club when you come in that Class A organization--I know he was excited," Wilson said.

"He’s enjoying the game, he’s a student of the game and he wants to win.”

The 29-year-old Wilson might have ended up being Jones' teammate if a career-ending neck injury in 2013 hadn't forced him to retire prematurely.

Although Wilson never got his chance to play with Jones, he is glad to see Jones having Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

"When I watch [Barkley] play, it looks like he’s having a lot of fun and he looks like he knows what he’s doing and he takes the game seriously,” Wilson said. “He’s entertaining. He’s strong and powerful and versatile, so I enjoy watching him. He’s exciting."

Barkley is also a player like no other, Wilson added.

“He’s versatile, so to really compare him to somebody-- I think I see a lot of the good things of a lot of the past players in him.”

Wilson knows a thing or a two about being a young dynamic and versatile running back from his time with the Giants. Before Barkley's record-breaking rookie season in 2018, Wilson claimed some team records of his own during his rookie season in 2012.

hose included setting the Giants franchise record for all-purpose yards in a single game in 2012 against the New Orleans Saints in which he accumulated 327 all-purpose yards in a 52-27 win.

Wilson also became the first player in NFL history with 200 kick-return yards and 100 rushing yards and the second player since 1970 with a kick return touchdown and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.

Like Barkley and Jones, Wilson had a chance to spend time as a teammate of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who announced his retirement in January.

“[Manning]'s a legend in my eyes," Wilson said. "And I’m glad that I played with a legend.”

Wilson, who plans to watch Jones and the Giants whenever he can, has been exploring a career in music. He is currently producing music on Soundcloud and is working on his debut album, which he projects for a September release.

"Music is something I've always loved, even when I was a little kid, I was singing in the choir," Wilson said.

"I got into a studio session with my brother, I enjoyed it, and I said, 'Man, that's what I want to do; I want to learn how to create (music).' So I started teaching myself and learning from people that I was around and just picking up on all the knowledge and applying the same stuff that made me great in football to what I'm doing now."