Former Giants Assistant Coach, Long-time NFL Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer Passes Away

Long before he became an NFL head coach, Marty Schottenheimer was a Giants assistant coach who was largely responsible for shaping the Hall of Fame career of linebacker Harry Carson.
Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, who had a three-year stint with the New York Giants as their linebackers coach (1975-19760 and their defensive coordinator in 1977, has died at 77, his family confirmed.

Schottenheimer had battled Alzheimer’s disease for years and was placed in hospice care last month.

Schottenheimer, a 21-year NFL coaching veteran, is one of eight head coaches to reach 200 wins in his career. But closer to home, he is the man responsible for converting the Giants fourth-round draft pick in the 1977 draft, Harry Carson, who initially thought he would be a defensive lineman for the Giants after he was drafted into a dominating middle linebacker.

Carson, determined to justify Schottenheimer’s faith in him that he could successfully convert to middle linebacker, recalled reporting to training camp early to meet with Schottenheimer for film sessions and drill work to prepare him for his new position.

Carson not only justified Schottenheimer’s faith that he could make the transition, Carson, who went on to become the team captain for the Giants, had a Hall of Fame career during his 13 NFL seasons, all spent with the Giants.

Schottenheimer, who aspired to be a head coach, would eventually get his first NFL head coaching gig with the Cleveland Browns in 1984 when he replaced Sam Rutligliano as the head coach. Schottenheimer went on to lead the Browns until 1988.

He then spent the 1989-98 seasons as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2001 season in charge of the Washington Football Team, and the 2002-06 seasons as head coach of the San Diego Chargers.

As an NFL head coach, Schottenheimer was 200-126-1 in regular-season games and 5-13 in postseason play, for a career record of 205-139-1 (.596).

In 10 seasons under head coach Marty Schottenheimer, the Kansas City Chiefs finished first or second in the AFC West division nine times.
