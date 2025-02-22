Former Giants Quarterback Earns Spot on Prestigious NFL List
Former New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb is quickly becoming one of the league's rising coaching stars. Because of that, he was named to The Athletic’s NFL 50 under 40 list, which consists of “the movers and shakers” within the NFL’s ecosystem.
Webb, 30, came in at No. 24 on the list, lauded for his work as the Broncos quarterback coach, where he’s been for the last two seasons and worked with rookie Bo Nix last year.
"In a season all about the development of high-profile rookie quarterbacks, Bo Nix's steady growth in Denver wasn't just a product of Sean Payton's scheme," the article (via the Broncos website) noted.
With guidance from Webb, Nix finished with the most passing yards (3,775) and touchdowns (29) by a rookie this season. Nix also completed 66.3% of his passes and threw 12 interceptions. The rookie also led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance.
Webb began his career as a third-round selection (87th overall) by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of California. He was seen as the presumed successor to Eli Manning once he retired. However, Webb never received the opportunity.
When Manning was infamously benched in 2018, ending his Iron Man streak of playing in 210 consecutive games, the Giants named Geno Smith as the starter instead of Webb. The then-rookie was supposed to see action in the final games of the season,
Webb was released the following preseason after New York selected Kyle Lauletta, another developmental quarterback, in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
After spending two seasons shuffling between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills active roster and practice squad-- appearing in relief in one game for the Bills-- he would rejoin the Giants in the 2022 season.
Webb’s knowledge of head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive system served him well, allowing him to mentor the other Giants quarterbacks and receivers.
Once the Giants clinched a playoff appearance, they started Webb against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season finale. In his first and only career start five years after being drafted, the 28-year-old threw for 168 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions while completing 57.5% of his attempts in a 22-16 loss.
Webb's contract expired after the season. Not many teams were interested in his services, so he changed his career path and was hired by Broncos head coach Sean Payton. He has endured success with the Broncos.
Webb is fast becoming a hot commodity in the league and reportedly drew interest in the New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy that ultimately went to Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.