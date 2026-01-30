Giants to Interview Chargers Assistant for Offensive Coordinator Role

At the rate the New York Giants are going with their search for an offensive coordinator, it’s soon to make the wide net they cast for their head coach pale by comparison.

And that’s a good thing, as John Harbaugh does his due diligence in making sure that he finds the right man to lead the Giants' offense and oversee the continued development of the team’s young talent, in particular quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The latest candidate to pop up on theGiants’ radar, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, is Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day, whom Schultz reports will be in for a visit with the Giants on Saturday.

Sources: The #Giants will interview #Chargers QBs coach Shane Day for their vacant OC position on Saturday.



Day is widely regarded as one of the top QB coaches in the NFL and has been instrumental in Justin Herbert’s career. He was a serious candidate for the Chargers’ OC job… pic.twitter.com/VUbBpYDDA0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 30, 2026

Day, 51 years old, is widely credited with helping Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s continued development. Day, a former college receiver, first landed in the NFL as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive quality control coach in 2007.

In 2010, he was hired by the Chicago Bears as the team’s quarterbacks coach before going back to the college ranks at UConn for the 2012 and 2013 seasons as the school’s quarterbacks coach.

Day returned to the NFL in 2014 with the Washington Commanders as their assistant offensive line coach. From there, he went to the Miami Dolphins as a tight ends coach and then back to the 49ers in 2019 as their quarterbacks coach.

Day’s first stint with the Chargers was from 2021 to 2022, where he was the team’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2023, he was with the Texans as a senior offensive assistant before turning to the Chargers in 2024 to become a member of Harbaugh’s brother Jim’s staff as their quarterbacks coach.

Herbert, under Day’s watch, achieved a career-low three interceptions in 2024 while tossing 23 touchdowns and earning his second Pro Bowl berth.

Overall, in the two seasons Day has worked with Herbert, the quarterback has completed 672 of 1,016 pass attempts (66.1%) for 7,597 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in regular-season play.

Since failing to land Todd Monken, who was John Harbaugh's offensive coordinator in Baltimore who accepted the Browns head coaching job, the Giants have been linked to several other candidates.

The list of potential offensive coordinators has included Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, former Dolphins receivers coach Robert Prince who has since been hired by the Falcons as their receivers coach, and Colts passing game coordinator Alex Tanney.

