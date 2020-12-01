SI.com
Giants Bringing in QB Joe Webb for Visit

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants, who on Monday brought in quarterback Alex Tanney to begin COVID-19 entry protocols, are adding another quarterback as insurance in the event starter Daniel Jones is unable to play.

According to the league’s expanded daily transaction report (h/t Albert Breer), Joe Webb was in for a visit with the Giants Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 231 pound Webb played his college ball at Alabama Birmingham. He was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 199 overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2010 draft.

Webb played four seasons for the Vikings before moving on to the Panthers, where he crossed paths with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. After three seasons with the Panthers, Webb made stops in Buffalo in 2017 and Houston in 2018, and part of 2019. The 34-year old signal-caller was with the Lions practice squad earlier this year.

Webb has appeared in 102 games with four starts. He’s completed 90 out of 159 pass attempts for 888 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions and has appeared in eight postseason games with one start, completing 11 of 30 passes for 180 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Webb also has experience as a runner and receiver. He’s rushed 50 times for 326 yards and four touchdowns and has caught 10 out of 25 pass targets over his career for 74 yards. He also has experience on special teams.

