New York Giants Crack into MMQB Power Ranking Poll's Top 10

The New York Giants are among the fastest-rising teams on the weekly MMQB power ranking polls.

The New York Giants are soaring pretty high these days thanks to a 5-1 record that includes a few wins over the teams they're supposed to beat (Panthers, Bears) and a few wins over teams they weren't supposed to beat (Titans, Packers, Ravens).

And the folks over at MMQB have noticed the Giants are seemingly one of the fastest risers up the MMQB weekly power ranking poll. After landing at No. 13 following their big upset against the Packers in London, head coach Brian Daboll's gritty Giants have officially cracked the top 10, landing at No. 7 this week after their gutsy come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Notes Conor Orr of the Giants' latest placement:

The Giants are 5-1, and likely won’t be significantly large underdogs until at least Thanksgiving. At some point, the team turned from a cute story and potential seventh seed to a very serious contender in that they always find a way to hang around in games long enough to win them. They are the barnacle at the bottom of the boat, clinging artfully.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll argues a call with the referees in the second half. The Giants defeat the Ravens, 24-20, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Are What Their Record Says They Are

No, the Giants haven't been lucky. They've been smart, tough, aggressive, and good during their 5-1 start.

By Patricia Traina
Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Jihad Ward (55) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Giants' Defense Rises to Occasion in Win Over Ravens

The Giants defense stepped up when it needed to in a big win over the Baltimore Ravens.

By Andrew Parsaud
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.
Play
Game Day

Giants Open as Underdogs to Jacksonville Jaguars

Yes, you read that correctly. The odds makers list the 5-1 Giants as underdogs ahead of their Week 7 road game against the 2-3 Jaguars.

By Patricia Traina

Here's the amazing thing. The Giants still have room to climb even higher if they somehow manage to win their next two games (against the struggling Jaguars and the tricky Seahawks) before their Week 9 bye.

That's because what's interesting about this week's power ranking poll is that the Giants are behind a pair of 3-3 teams, the seventh-ranked Bucs, who fell to the struggling Steelers last week, and the fifth-ranked Packers, who lost back-to-back games to the Giants and Jets.

No one is ready to put the Giants in the same tier as the Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, and Vikings--for that to happen, those teams would have to come back down to earth while the Giants continued their ascent and started being a little more explosive on offense.

Still, considering many critics wrote the plucky Giants off even before the season started, their ascent to finally gaining some credibility and respect around the league beyond the numerous power-ranking polls has been a fun story to watch.

