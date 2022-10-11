Skip to main content

Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB Power Rankings

How high can the Giants go?

The New York Giants are dazzling the NFL world with their ability to defeat teams that oddsmakers and most fans barely give them a chance to win.

We'll cover how they're doing in a forthcoming article, but the fact that they're having success is a big reason why these gritty Giants are fast-rising in many power-ranking polls.

This week, head coach Brian Daboll's gritty bunch came in at No. 13 on the MMQB's weekly NFL power ranking poll, up two spots from last week when they were at No. 15.

Notes Conor Orr of this week's Giants ranking:

At what point do we start to look at what Daniel Jones is doing and legitimately appreciate it? It seems like he’s spending dozens of snaps at a time stepping into difficult throws and getting plowed. Being 16th in the league in EPA+CPOE composite doesn’t do his system justice.

The play of Jones is certainly one significant factor in the Giants' surprisingly impressive rise from the ashes of a 4-13 season last year, as is the play of Saquon Barkley, who looks like his old self again after two long and frustrating injury-filled years.

Credit also has to go to the defense, which has overcome injuries to key players--the Giants beat the Packers without defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and starting cornerback Aaron Robinson, plus they were missing Adoree' Jackson, their top cornerback, for most of the game.

But if you want to point to a common denominator, look no further than the culture Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have built in the locker room and the building.

Daboll and Schoen have created a program that everyone, regardless of their role, have not only bought into but who have taken a piece of ownership. There is none of the "my way or the highway" appraoch that exists in some organizations.

Everyone has a role, everyone has a voice, and everyone has a part in the product. By creating that kind of atmosphere, people not only rise to the occasion and deliver their best performance but also take pride in the final outcome.

It might sound far-fetched, but it's working and is a big reason why this Giants team is on the rise. 

