The Giants have certainly been busy this off-season in trying to reshape an underperforming roster that finished one game worse in 2019 than it did the year before.

The Giants, who started free agency with over $73 million in cap space, are down to $13,958,042 per Over the Cap, a figure that includes the roughly $6+ million of functional space they'll need for their draft class.

The Giants have 63 players under contract, a far cry from the 90-man roster limit teams carry into training camp.

Obviously, they'll be adding more players via the draft and post-draft free agency, but now that things appear to have calmed down, here's a full summary of what they've done through March 30 along with some commentary from your friendly Giants beat writer.

Special thanks to Howard Balzer, who every year keeps track of every single transaction (including contract terms) made by all 32 NFL teams.

FRANCHISE PLAYER:

DT Leonard Williams (tendered at $16.126M)



All's been quiet on the Williams front as right now there's no great rush for either side to get a long-term deal done.

From the Giants' perspective, they still have plenty of cap space in which to operate and sign all their draft picks.

Obviously they'd like to get a long-term deal done with Williams before next stepping on the field, as doing so should free up some of that $20 million Gettleman expressed a desire to carry into the regular season in case he wants to extend contracts.

From Williams' perspective, there's no rush to get a long-term deal done as with the television contracts set to expire in 2022, the feeling is the league will probably look to extend those long before the expiration date.

If that happens, the salary cap is projected to explode off the charts to where players like Williams, who are seeking massive paydays, can benefit if they're patient.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (7)

RB Javorius Allen, S Antoine Bethea, LB Deone Bucannon, LS Zak DeOssie, LB Markus Golden, WR Russell Shepard, S Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas, a special teams captain, and one-time Giants Pro Bowler, has been phased out, this likely due to the signing of Nate Ebner.

Meanwhile given the lack of interest in edge Markus Golden, who had 10.0 sacks for the Giants last year, it's clear that the new coaching staff believes that Lorenzo Carter might be a suitable candidate to fill that "hunter" role that Golden filled so well for the Giants last year.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

--WR Amba Etta-Tawo (not tendered as ERFA) --C Jon Halapio (not tendered as RFA)

Both Etta-Tawo and Halapio tore their Achilles tendons last year, Etta-Tawo at the start of training camp and Halapio in the regular-season finale.

Halapio has been keeping Giants fans up to date on his rehab, and there is a chance that the Giants could invite him to camp as he gets a little further into his rehab.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

--K Aldrick Rosas (tendered at $3.259M with second-round pick as compensation)

Rosas came up way short of matching his 2018 Pro Bowl season, but if nothing else, a trend appears to have been established, as in the two seasons in which he's struggled, he also saw his opportunities reduced.

Still, Rosas does offer a strong leg but don't' be surprised if he has some competition in camp as regardless of how many opportunities he gets, he needs to do a better job of converting.

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

--DB Dravon Askew-Henry (FA New York XFL; 2 yrs, terms unknown)

--CB James Bradberry (UFA Panthers; $43.5M/3 yrs, $31.8M guaranteed/$2M injury only/$12M RB)

--S Nate Ebner (UFA Patriots; $2M guaranteed/1 yr, $950K RB)

--LB Kyle Fackrell (UFA Packers; $4.6M/1 yr, $3.5M guaranteed/$2M RB)

--T Cameron Fleming (UFA Cowboys; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--NT Austin Johnson (16/1; UFA Titans; terms unknown)

--RB Dion Lewis (FA Titans; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--LB Blake Martinez (UFA Packers; $30.75M/3 yrs, $19M guaranteed/$10M RB)

--QB Colt McCoy (UFA Redskins; terms unknown)

--TE Levine Toilolo (UFA 49ers; $6.2M/2 yrs, $3.225M guaranteed/$2M guaranteed RB 2020)

--TE Eric Tomlinson (UFA Raiders; terms unknown)

Bradberry is the headliner of the newcomers as he'll be looked upon to bring a calming presence to a still young Giants defensive backs room. Bradberry is projected to challenge third-year man Sam Beal for a spot in the starting lineup.

Martinez might not have made many impact plays during the last couple of years in Green Bay, but he explained to reporters that he was deployed as more of a clean-up player in the defense than one assigned to attack gaps.

Lewis has long been a productive NFL running back, and it will be interesting to see if new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett runs more two-back sets (20, 21, or 22) personnel with the Giants.

Fackrell recorded 10.5 sacks with the Packers when his position coach was Patrick Graham. Can Graham, now the Giants defensive coordinator, get the same kind of production out of him with the Giants?

Fleming is one of the most underrated signings by the Giants. He not only gives them a swing tackle, which they haven't had in years but, if for some reason, the Giants decide to go defense in the first round of the draft, Fleming should be able to be a stop-gap solution at right tackle.

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--WR Corey Coleman (UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--WR Cody Core (UFA; $4M/2 yrs, $1M guaranteed RB)

--LB David Mayo (potential UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown

--FB Eli Penny (potential RFA; 2 yrs, terms unknown



All of these signings are likely for depth.

The one from this group to watch is Coleman. After being picked up off waivers in 2018 appeared to have found a home with the Giants. However, he tore his ACL early in training camp last year, so he'll be looking to get his career back on track.

PLAYERS LOST

--TE Rhett Ellison (10/6; retired)

--CB Antonio Hamilton (16/2; UFA Chiefs; terms unknown)

--WR Cody Latimer (15/10; UFA Washington; terms unknown)

--LB Kareem Martin (5/0; released)

--LB Alec Ogletree (13/13; released)

--T Mike Remmers (14/14; UFA Chiefs; $1.187M/1 yr, $887,500K guaranteed/$137,500K SB)

--TE Scott Simonson (5/1; released)

No surprises among this group as the Giants were looking to upgrade at linebacker and offensive tackle.