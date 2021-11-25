Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Giants Hold Steady in Bottom Third in Latest MMQB Power Rankings

The Giants seemed destined to sit in the mid- to low-20s in the weekly MMQB power rankings this season. But believe it or not, they rose slightly this week despite their collapse against the Bucs on Monday night.
Author:

The New York Giants played one of their worst games of the 2021 season, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-10 on Monday Night Football and proving without a shadow of a doubt that they are in no way, shape, or form ready for primetime.

Yet after dipping to No. 27 in last week's MMQB power rankings, the Giants rose in the crew's current power rankings, tying at No. 24 with Seattle and Atlanta in a new category called "Get 'em Next Year."

Notes Gary Gramling in this week's summary:

What a brutal way to come out of the bye week, with an offense that remains completely disjointed despite having the quarterback and the weapons in place. It doesn't help that the offensive line couldn't handle Tampa Bay's second- and third-stringers up front, but that couldn't have been a surprise. At some point, there has to be a method to the play-calling.

The Giants ranking proves without a shadow of a doubt that there's not that much separating the teams at the bottom of the barrel this year.

More importantly, it proves that the Giants' high-risk, high reward attempt to build a potential playoff-caliber team is on the brink of being a total failure, even if they somehow run the table in these remaining seven games to finish with a respectable year-end record. 

