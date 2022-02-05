Giants Name Brandon Brown as Assistant GM; Re-assign Kevin Abrams's Role

Brown, formerly with the Eagles, is expected to be named the Giants' new assistant general manager and Kevin Abrams will take on a different role in the front office.

The Giants front office shake-up has begun with new general manager, Joe Schoen, reaching outside to pick his new assistant general manager.

That newcomer is Brandon Brown, who just finished his seventh season in the NFL and fifth with the Philadelphia Eagles, which has been one f the better teams at identifying talent in the league.

Brown was promoted to Eagles' director of player personnel during the 2021 offseason, where he was tasked with overseeing the Eagles’ pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham.

He previously served as Philadelphia’s director of pro scouting for two seasons (2019-2020) after initially joining the organization as the assistant director of pro scouting (2017-2018).

Before working for the Eagles, Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). He was also with Boston College as the assistant director of player personnel (2014) and as a recruiting specialist (2013). And in 2012, he was a pro personnel intern with the Jets in 2012.

Brown attended Fordham University in New York, where he played as a defensive back. He also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Barry University Law School in Orlando, FL, where he was named lead articles editor of the Earth Jurisprudence and Environmental Justice Law Journal.

Kevin Abrams, who has been with the Giants for over 23 years, previously held the title of assistant general manager for 20 seasons, but according to Giants co-owner John Mara, who spoke to reporters after the Schoen introductory press conference, Abrams was willing to relinquish his assistant general manager title if it was in the best interest of the organization.

The Giants announced that Schoen has retained Abrams for his salary cap expertise as the Giants face some tough decisions to fix an unhealthy cap situation. Schoen has bestowed the new title of senior vice president of football operations and strategy on the 50-year-old Abrams.

"Kevin has been and will continue to be an invaluable resource for me and our staff," Schoen said in a statement released by the team. "In his new role, Kevin will be assisting with the day-to-day football operation, administration and strategy of the organization moving forward."

Abrams joined the organization in July 1999 to fill the newly created salary cap analyst position under general manager Ernie Accorsi. Prior to that, Abrams had worked with the NFL Management Council, where he helped to monitor the league-wide salary cap and analyzed all new player contracts with respect to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

