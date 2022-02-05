Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Reportedly Name Brandon Brown as Assistant GM; Re-assign Kevin Abrams's Role

Brown, formerly with the Eagles, is expected to be named the Giants' new assistant general manager and Kevin Abrams will take on a different role in the front office.

The Giants front office shake-up has begun with new general manager, Joe Schoen, reaching outside to pick his new assistant general manager.

That newcomer is Brandon Brown, who just finished his seventh season in the NFL and fifth with the Philadelphia Eagles, which has been one f the better teams at identifying talent in the league.

Brown was promoted to Eagles' director of player personnel during the 2021 offseason, where he was tasked with overseeing the Eagles’ pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham. 

He previously served as Philadelphia’s director of pro scouting for two seasons (2019-2020) after initially joining the organization as the assistant director of pro scouting (2017-2018). 

Before working for the Eagles, Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). He was also with Boston College as the assistant director of player personnel (2014) and as a recruiting specialist (2013). And in 2012, he was a pro personnel intern with the Jets in 2012.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jun 12, 2018; New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams , second from left, walks off the field during minicamp.
Play
News

Giants Name Brandon Brown as Assistant GM; Re-assign Kevin Abrams's Role

Brown, formerly with the Eagles, is expected to be named the Giants' new assistant general manager and Kevin Abrams will take on a different role in the front office.

26 seconds ago
26 seconds ago
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll talk during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Play
News

Giants Begin Search for New Defensive Coordinator

Don Martindale and Sean Desai among those candidates expected to interview for the Giants' vacancy.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Cap and Draft" Edition

Let's see what's in this week's mailbag.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

New York Giants Coaching Staff News

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll talk during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Giants Begin Search for New Defensive Coordinator

1 / 5

Brown attended Fordham University in New York, where he played as a defensive back. He also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Barry University Law School in Orlando, FL, where he was named lead articles editor of the Earth Jurisprudence and Environmental Justice Law Journal. 

Kevin Abrams, who has been with the Giants for over 23 years, previously held the title of assistant general manager for 20 seasons, but according to Giants co-owner John Mara, who spoke to reporters after the Schoen introductory press conference, Abrams was willing to relinquish his assistant general manager title if it was in the best interest of the organization.

The Giants announced that Schoen has retained Abrams for his salary cap expertise as the Giants face some tough decisions to fix an unhealthy cap situation. Schoen has bestowed the new title of senior vice president of football operations and strategy on the 50-year-old Abrams.

"Kevin has been and will continue to be an invaluable resource for me and our staff," Schoen said in a statement released by the team. "In his new role, Kevin will be assisting with the day-to-day football operation, administration and strategy of the organization moving forward."

Abrams joined the organization in July 1999 to fill the newly created salary cap analyst position under general manager Ernie Accorsi. Prior to that, Abrams had worked with the NFL Management Council, where he helped to monitor the league-wide salary cap and analyzed all new player contracts with respect to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Join the Giants Country Community

 

Jun 12, 2018; New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams , second from left, walks off the field during minicamp.
News

Giants Name Brandon Brown as Assistant GM; Re-assign Kevin Abrams's Role

26 seconds ago
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll talk during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
News

Giants Begin Search for New Defensive Coordinator

1 hour ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Cap and Draft" Edition

6 hours ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
Big Blue+

What's Next for New York Giants After Losing Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham?

15 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Patrick Graham Hired By Raiders to Be Their Defensive Coordinator

16 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) gestures after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

17 hours ago
Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Draft

Who Turned Heads at the Senior Bowl on Defense?

19 hours ago
New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) rushes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

NFL.com Names This Giant as the Biggest Unsung Hero of 2021 Season

Feb 4, 2022