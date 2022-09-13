Skip to main content

Giants On the Rise in Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings

The New York Giants are on the rise in the new MMQB power ranking poll.

To the victor goes the spoils, and the New York Giants are finding that out this week.

Fresh off their stunning 21-20 upset win over the Tennessee Titans, the Giants, who are far from being a complete juggernaut on both sides of the ball, moved up four spots in the weekly MMQB power rankings poll, moving up to No. 25.

Notes Conor Orr, author of this week’s MMQB poll:

As we wondered throughout the offseason, what would happen if a couple of good offensive football coaches got Saquon Barkley the ball in space? This was never going to be beautiful, but the Giants have the kind of roster that can hang with most teams on their schedule to make games interesting. They now have the coaching staff to do so as well.

The Giants’ ranking is still the lowest ranking of the four NFC East teams, the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys coming in at No. 24 despite their 19-3 thumping by the Bucs last weekend, the Commanders at No. 22, and the Eagles at No. 10 despite surviving a 38-35 scare by the 23rd ranked Lions.

Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Big Blue+

Brian Daboll Reveals Reason Behind Kadarius Toney's Lack of Snaps

Why didn't Giants receiver Kadarius Toney get more snaps in the regular-season opener? Turns out there was a simple explanation.

By Patricia Traina
Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll celebrates with quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Assessing Giants QB Daniel Jones's Week 1 Performance

There was a mix of good and bad in Giants quarterback Daniel Jones's first full game in the new Giants offense. Brandon Olsen breaks it all down.

By Brandon Olsen
New York Giants linebacker Austin Calitro (59) and New York Giants defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) celebrate after New York beat Tennessee 21-20 during the season opener at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 1 Report Card: Passing Grades in an Upset Win

Coach Gene Clemons delivers his grades for the Giants following their Week 1 21-20 upset win over the Tennessee Titans.

By Gene Clemons

But hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and of the four NFC East teams, is there any question that the Giants were in the worst shape of the lot, considering the salary cap situation and the roster that general manager Joe Schoen inherited?

The bottom line is that no one should be writing out tickets to the Super Bowl or slotting teams into the top 10 of next spring’s draft order after one game. 

But the Giants showed grit in hanging in there with last year’s top AFC playoff seed, and if nothing else, their showing, warts and all, against one of the better teams in football certainly warrants the enthusiasm it’s receiving from across the NFL landscape.

