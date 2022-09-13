Giants On the Rise in Latest MMQB NFL Power Rankings
To the victor goes the spoils, and the New York Giants are finding that out this week.
Fresh off their stunning 21-20 upset win over the Tennessee Titans, the Giants, who are far from being a complete juggernaut on both sides of the ball, moved up four spots in the weekly MMQB power rankings poll, moving up to No. 25.
Notes Conor Orr, author of this week’s MMQB poll:
As we wondered throughout the offseason, what would happen if a couple of good offensive football coaches got Saquon Barkley the ball in space? This was never going to be beautiful, but the Giants have the kind of roster that can hang with most teams on their schedule to make games interesting. They now have the coaching staff to do so as well.
The Giants’ ranking is still the lowest ranking of the four NFC East teams, the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys coming in at No. 24 despite their 19-3 thumping by the Bucs last weekend, the Commanders at No. 22, and the Eagles at No. 10 despite surviving a 38-35 scare by the 23rd ranked Lions.
But hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and of the four NFC East teams, is there any question that the Giants were in the worst shape of the lot, considering the salary cap situation and the roster that general manager Joe Schoen inherited?
The bottom line is that no one should be writing out tickets to the Super Bowl or slotting teams into the top 10 of next spring’s draft order after one game.
But the Giants showed grit in hanging in there with last year’s top AFC playoff seed, and if nothing else, their showing, warts and all, against one of the better teams in football certainly warrants the enthusiasm it’s receiving from across the NFL landscape.
