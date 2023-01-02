Giants Open as Big-time Underdogs Against Eagles

The Eagles need this coming weekend's game agains the Giants badly, and the spread reflects that.

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles have both clinched postseason berths. But while the Giants are locked in as the sixth seed in the upcoming playoff tournament, the outcome for the Eagles, who host their rivals in Sunday's 2022 regular-season finale, will have a major impact.

The Eagles are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, but they have yet to lock down home-field advantage throughout, having lost their last two games played while starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been sidelined.

Thus the Eagles need to win on Sunday against the Giants if they're to get home-field advantage and the first-round bye, which is probably why the oddsmakers have them as a whopping 13.5-point favorite to open the final week of the regular season.

The Eagles ripped the Giants apart 48-22 in their Week 14 matchup at MetLife Stadium with Hurts under center. But the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the last two games, both losses that have dropped the Eagles to 13-3 on the season.

The early expectation is that Hurts will be available to play. As for the Giants, head coach Brian Daboll hasn't indicated if he plans to sit his starters.

Given the rivalry between these two teams, the Giants may not want to see the road to the NFC championship go through Philadelphia. That's why, unless someone is ailing and would be better off sitting (Leonard Williams, burner?), the Giants might refrain from "resting" their starters.

