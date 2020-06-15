GiantsCountry
Giants Player Profile | Dexter Lawrence II, DL

Jackson Thompson

2019 Rewind

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II was the highest-graded rookie at his position in 2019 by Pro Football Focus, a fitting value considering what the team gave up to get him.

As the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Lawrence ended up being part of the Giants' return for the trade that sent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

Coming out of Clemson, Lawrence was heralded as a top run-stuffing defensive tackle prospect, but a one dimensional one with limited pass-rush potential.

But don't tell him that he's nothing more than a two-down run-stuffer.

“I do consider myself a pass rusher,” Lawrence said last year. “I’ve just got to unlock it, that’s all. A lot of times, I didn’t set myself up for things. I know that’ll be the difference, and that’s a big focus of mine to stop all the doubting.”

General manager Dave Gettleman supported Lawrence's statement shortly after the draft, stating that he believed the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Clemson product could generate pressure by collapsing the pocket.

Lawrence justified Gettleman's faith in him last year, generating 30 total pressures in 412 pass-rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Against the run, he was even better. His 88.0 run-defense grade from PFF was ranked sixth among all defensive tackles in 2019, and he led the Giants interior defenders with 26 run-stops for zero or negative yards.

Looking Ahead

Lawrence offers size and versatility, though last year, he predominantly lined up at a defensive end. He drew more than his fair share of double-team blocks, some of which he managed to defeat to push the pocket and penetrate into the backfield.

The chemistry with his surrounding defensive linemen will also only be one year better going into 2020 as the Giants will be returning their four other top defensive linemen from last season with Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh set to return.

Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Leonard Williams are projected to be the three starters on the interior. The trio combined for 82 run defense stops of zero or negative yards last season, as the Giants’ run defense began to trend upwards after Williams was acquired via trade.

Lawrence will be the youngest of the group, but it also means he may have the team's longest future.

Tomlinson and Williams are both going into 2020, playing for new contracts next year. However, Lawrence will merely be looking to hone his craft as a defender and contribute. 

