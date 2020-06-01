Giants Player Profile | Garrett Dickerson, TE

2019 Season in Review

Garrett Dickerson went undrafted out of Northwestern, first earning a tryout with the Cleveland Browns before finally "coming home" to New Jersey, where he caught the eye of the Giants.

After giving it a go on the Giants practice squad and for the end of the 2018 season, the Giants brought Dickerson, 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, back in 2019, where he was eventually added to the 53-man roster following Scott Simonson's season-ending knee injury.

Dickerson, who thus far has spent his career bouncing back and forth between the practice squad, 53-man roster, and being a free agent, has appeared in just 24 snaps played, mostly as an in-line blocker.

However, that wasn't his best role as he needed to add strength to better hold his anchor at the point of attack. Dickerson, at least as of the end of last season, was more of a move tight end than an in-line blocker.

Coming out of college, Dickerson was said to be more than adequate as a receiver but wasn't used as much in that role. Coming out of Northwester, where he appeared in 49 games, he caught 87 balls for 887 yards and nine touchdowns but always seemed like an afterthought in the offensive gameplan.

Looking Ahead

It was somewhat surprising that the Giants decided to bring Dickerson, a native of Englewood, New Jersey, after seeing Kaden Smith have a bit of a breakout season last year and after adding Levine Toilolo in free agency.

Dickerson is also going to have some additional competition in the form of undrafted free agents Rysen John, the 6-foot-7 former receiver from Canada, and Kyle Markway out of South Carolina, who in 39 games played recorded 37 receptions for 459 yards and three touchdowns.

With Jason Garrett's offense believed to be planning for a healthy dose of the tight end position, the Giants will probably want to carry a tight end on the practice squad. Dickerson, who is still a developmental type of player, has as good of a chance as anyone else competing for that role.

Last year in the preseason, Dickerson did show that he had reliable hands, catching five out of six pass targets for 55 yards and a touchdown, and using his big body to shield the ball from defenders.

But for him to make the practice squad, there needs to be a noticeable jump in his inline blocking, which would be the most significant question mark surrounding his quest for continued life in the NFL.