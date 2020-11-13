SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Receiver Golden Tate Expresses Remorse Over Public Outburst

Jackson Thompson

A contrite Golden Tate apologized for bringing negative attention to the Giants organization with his emotional “me-first” outburst two weeks ago on Monday Night Football and expressed his hope to remain part of the Giants franchise moving forward.

“My actions were unacceptable and I apologize to the team, the GM, the coaches, the offense [and have] decided to move forward,” he said.

Twice during the Giants' Monday Night Football game against the Bucs, Tate looked into the television camera and demanded more targets. 

Tate's wife Elise also got in on the protest, an action Tate said he wasn't aware of at the time when she took to her verified Instagram account to voice her frustration over her husband's pass targets.

"I wasn't aware at the time that it happened that she had said anything but in my wife's defense she will always be my biggest fan," Tate said. "I disagree with her taking it public but that's one thing I'll always have her back and I know that she was in her mind protecting me and she was calling it how she saw it at the time."

Giants head coach Joe Judge, who hails from the line of thinking from notorious football disciplinarians Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Nick Saban of Alabama, didn't let Tate's gesture go unpunished. 

Tate was sent home from practice last Wednesday after meeting with head coach Joe Judge. he then returned to practice Thursday and Friday but was asked to serve on the scout team. 

Tate was then deactivated ahead of last Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Tate returned to practice in his typical role this week and admitted his apologies for his transgressions.

"I was definitely disappointed but there are consequences for your actions and my actions were unacceptable and I apologized to the team, the GMs, the coaches, the offense, and I'm excited to move forward," Tate said. 

"It's unfortunate that we drew, collectively, this type of attention to our organization when we're trying to win a ball game.

"For that, I felt the need to apologize to this entire organization for drawing that negative attention and also my body language on the field. And from here on you don't ever have to worry about that ever again." 

Tate also reaffirmed his desire to remain a part of what the Giants are building under Judge.

"I love this organization, to be honest, I love everything it stands for and I want to do my part and help us win any way I can," Tate said.

While Tate is expected to return to his typical role this week, he did suffer a knee injury during practice on Thursday. Judge referred to the incident as Tate "bumping bodies" with a teammate and is optimistic Tate will be available on Sunday against the Eagles. 

Tate caught his first touchdown pass of the season against the Eagles back in Week 7 and could look to make a statement in his return and show why the Giants should throw the ball his way rather than say why. 

After missing Week 1 with a hamstring issue, Tate has made just two starts this season, hauling in 22 catches on 29 targets for 226 yards and two touchdowns. 

It is a lesser degree of production than Tate has become used to in his career, which is why he may have made the outburst back in Week 8.

"If you know me, you know my game and I play with a lot of emotion and a lot of passion and I just got caught up in the moment. I was wrong to draw attention to myself and I take full responsibility for that," Tate said. 

Now it's just a matter of Tate channeling that emotion into on-field results. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Notebook | The Eagles Hex, Tate's Nightmare Continues and More

Wrapping up some leftovers from Thursday.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

10 Greatest Wins in New York Giants History

In their long history in the NFL, the Giants have won over 700 games and eight championships. Here's a ranking of the top 10 wins in franchise history.

Brian Lokker

by

writerrad

Logan Ryan Explains Why He's Not Just a Slot Cornerback

Logan Ryan is proving that he's much more than just a slot cornerback.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Devonta Freeman Lands on IR, Final Injury Report, and Where Things Stand with the Roster

Look for Alfred Morris to be elevated to the 53-man roster to replace Freeman. Plus a look at some other looming decisions.

Patricia Traina

How New York Giants TE Evan Engram is Winning Against Adversity

Between injuries and inconsistency, Giants tight end Evan Engram has had a bumpy NFL career since being drafted in 2017. But thanks to his maturity and unwavering focus, he's still here.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Churn the Bottom of the Roster

The Giants roster continues to churn as two from the 53-man roster are removed and one is added. What it means.

Patricia Traina

Why the Giants Can Defeat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and What's Actually Going to Happen

With a share of first place in the NFC East on the line for the Giants, they'll have to somehow find a way to finally snap the hold the Philadelphia Eagles have had over them.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Notebook | Going the Distance, The Engram Factor, and More

A look at some of the other topics of note from the Giants' Wednesday media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

by

Truthbetold1220

Why the Giants Can't Dwell on the Eagles' Winning Streak Against Them

The Eagles' dominance of the Giants is very real, but here's why the Giants can't let it cloud what they're doing.

Patricia Traina

Patrick Graham Explains Why He Took the First Loss to the Eagles This Year So Hard

"To see them fight so hard to get up that lead . . . as a coach, obviously I didn't get the right calls in there. I failed them."

Patricia Traina