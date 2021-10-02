The New York Giants are feeling the squeeze of the 2021 salary cap following their big-time free-agency spending spree that, in combination with some season-ending injuries, has left them with very little wiggle room.
As of October 2, the Giants were listed with $563,739 of cap space, according to the NFLPA's public cap report. To clear out some additional space, the Giants reportedly restructured cornerback James Bradberry's contract for the second time in seven months to give themselves $2.7 million in space.
According to Over the Cap, the Giants have $14.057 million tied up in dead money and $17.646 million tied up in players who are currently sitting on injured reserve.
Giants Restructure James Bradberry's Contract | Report
The Giants are squeezed tightly against the current year's salary cap, and we're not even a quarter of the way in on the season.
New York Giants Competitive Edge Week 4: Giants Defense vs. Saints Offense
How do the Giants defense and special teams stack up against the Saints? Olivier Dumont has the breakdown.
New York Giants Mailbag: The "Getting Philosophical" Edition
We have a ginormous sized mailbag for you this week. Enjoy!
The restructuring of Bradberry's deal gives the team some wiggle room should they have to sign more street free agents due to injury down the line. Bradberry had a $13.25 million cap hit this year, of which $5.9 million (his base salary) was fully guaranteed.
