Giants TE Darren Waller Posts Cryptic Music Video Amid Divorce
As New York Giants tight end Darren Waller continues to contemplate his football future, he's been immersing himself in his budding music career.
The 31-year-old, who went through a rocky first season with the Giants, recently dropped a new music video with a melancholy undertone featuring a raven-haired woman who bears a resemblance to his estranged wife, WNBA star Kelsey Plum.
One of the closing scenes of the video shows the woman and Waller embracing only to reveal that the woman stabbed Waller in the back before walking away and leaving him face down on a beach.
Waller and Plum married on March 4, 2023, and filed for divorce on April 23, 2024, after one year of marriage. Plum, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, was first to break the news via her X account.
"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man," Plum posted. "But now I see it's time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends," she wrote.
"One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy."
Waller, acquired via trade from the LAs Vegas Raiders, appeared in 12 games last season for the Giants, catching 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown. The Giants have been giving him his space to sort through his life and decide what he wants to do.
As of Thursday's fifth OTA, Waller was the only Giant not to appear at the team's voluntary off-season program.