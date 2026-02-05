Matt Nagy, Giants Are Good Match, Says Chiefs' Radio Analyst

Quarterback Jaxson Dart offered the New York Giants plenty of promise throughout his rookie season, enough to make the team's head coaching and offensive coordinator vacancies very attractive. John Harbaugh already checked the first box and reportedly has filled the second one, too, with veteran offensive mind Matt Nagy.

Nagy, 47, is coming off his second stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he served as quarterback coach (2013-15, '22) and offensive coordinator (2016-17, '23-25).

Former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes, who has been part of the team's gameday radio team since 2014, projects Nagy to be a good fit in developing Dart for the Giants.

"I feel like [Nagy] can be a huge asset because of his experiences with Alex Smith - a long-time starter and veteran - and transitioning into Patrick Mahomes and having the success of [winning] Super Bowls with Patrick," Hughes said.

"Now, he's going to a place where they have a second-year starter [Dart], who had some true glimpses of stardom in his rookie year. You lost all of those close games, and it tells you that you're not that far off. So, I feel like Matt Nagy can be that [right] guy."

Although Nagy has never worked with Harbaugh, the pair have a strong connection through Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Harbaugh was an assistant for Reid in Philadelphia from 1998-2007.

Nagy, who was the head coach in Chicago from 2018-21, was the Eagles' under Reid from 2008-12 and during both of his stops in Kansas City.

Nagy's only experience calling NFL plays came while he was the Bears' head coach. He handed off the plays twice during those seasons, opting out of the dual role as a first-time head coach at any level. Reid called the plays in Kansas City, where everything that he and Nagy designed revolved around Mahomes.

"It's almost like he'll be able to exhale just a bit and be more complete as an offensive coordinator and play-caller by being away from Patrick Mahomes and having to develop Cam Skattebo, Jaxson Dart, and the run game, as well as indoctrinating Malik Nabers in the passing game.

Hughes also sorted through the most important aspects of Nagy's style and how it would fit into the Giants' scheme in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.

