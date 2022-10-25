Giants Ticket Prices Continue to Rise on Secondary Markets
As the New York Giants continue to rise in the power rankings polls, so, too, does the cost of admission to see them in action.
Last week, the minimum amount to get in to see the Giants play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road was $77.00, according to SI Tickets. This week against Seattle, the minimum “get in” price is currently $122 for Upper Three Hundred Level (302).
If you’re looking for something closer to the Giants’ bench at Lumen Field, there are currently seats in the 100 level starting at $411 each.
Those are "bargain" prices compared to the rising costs of seeing the Giants at home in Week 10 when they host the Houston Texans.
How the Giants Might Compensate for the Loss of Daniel Bellinger in the Offense
It won't be easy for the Giants to replace tight end Daniel Bellinger in the offense. But here's a look at how they might approach the challenge.
Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?
The New York Giants are starting to make believers out of their staunchest critics. But don’t expect the Giants to join the early playoff chatter.
Giants on the Rise Again in MMQB's NFL Power Ranking Poll
And there is still room for this team to go even higher in future weeks!
The current minimum price for the Giants next home game (against the Houston Texans) is $104 each for a seat in Level 344. But if you want to upgrade your experience and be a little closer to the action, you’re looking at $2,105 per seat for entry in the Club level area directly behind the Giants’ bench at MetLife Stadium.
The more the Giants keep winning, the higher ticket prices are expected to go. Be sure to keep an eye on the market over at SI Tickets, which offers a large inventory of different pricing options that fit almost any budget.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Check out the new Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Get your Giants tickets today from SI Tickets!