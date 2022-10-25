Giants Ticket Prices Continue to Rise on Secondary Markets

As the New York Giants continue to rise in the power rankings polls, so, too, does the cost of admission to see them in action.

Last week, the minimum amount to get in to see the Giants play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road was $77.00, according to SI Tickets. This week against Seattle, the minimum “get in” price is currently $122 for Upper Three Hundred Level (302).

If you’re looking for something closer to the Giants’ bench at Lumen Field, there are currently seats in the 100 level starting at $411 each.

Those are "bargain" prices compared to the rising costs of seeing the Giants at home in Week 10 when they host the Houston Texans.

The current minimum price for the Giants next home game (against the Houston Texans) is $104 each for a seat in Level 344. But if you want to upgrade your experience and be a little closer to the action, you’re looking at $2,105 per seat for entry in the Club level area directly behind the Giants’ bench at MetLife Stadium.

The more the Giants keep winning, the higher ticket prices are expected to go.

