New York Giants to Kick Off Head Coaching Search

The New York Giants have a new general manager in place and now will turn their attention to getting a new head coach in place.

The New York Giants' new general manager, Joe Schoen is ready to hit the ground running.

"My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep to create a collaborative environment for our football operations," the 42-year old said in his first public comments following the announcement of his hiring by one of the NFL's oldest franchises.

"We will cast a wide net. It can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players."

Thus begins the shaping of the Giants head coaching list as the team searches for the 22nd head coach in its nearly century-long existence.

Here is a look at some candidates that could be among the Giants list.

Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn: Quinn has been in hot demand of late after transforming a historically bad Cowboys defense that in 2020 had allowed a franchise-record 473 points into a formidable unit. He’s in such demand that the Giants reportedly didn’t want to wait until selecting their new general manager to file the necessary paperwork to receive permission to interview Quinn for the head coaching post. Quinn was part of the Super Bowl XLVIII winning Seahawks team. As the Falcons head coach (2015–2020), his teams finished 46-44 (including postseason) and made the playoffs twice during his tenure (including the Super Bowl in 2016 and the Divisional Round in 2017).

Former Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores: Peters and the Brooklyn-born Flores crossed paths with the Patriots where, before being named as a special teams assistant in 2008, Flores spent the 2004-2005 seasons as a scouting assistant, and the 2006-2007 seasons as a pro scout.

He was also a part of several Patriots Super Bowl championships in New England. ESPN's Adam Schefter notes that the Giants have to secure permission from the Dolphins to interview Flores, who is technically still under contract with them, but it's just a formality and that Flores will be free to interview for a new head coaching job.

New York Post Columnist Ian O'Connor hints that Flores might be a top choice of Giants ownership, who seem willing to do whatever it takes to get the franchise right, something that could bear watching if reports of Flores having an interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson are accurate.

Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll. Daboll, who has designed a system that has brought out the best in quarterback Josh Allen, will probably be among the top head-coaching candidates, if not the top, and not just for his ties to Schoen in Buffalo.

Daboll won a national championship with Alabama in 2017 as their offensive coordinator. He also was an assistant on Bill Belichick’s Patriots staff, contributing to five Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, and LI). Last year's AP Assistant Coach of the Year award winner, Daboll has helped turn the Bills offense into a powerhouse that's one of the best in the league in average yards per game and scoring.

