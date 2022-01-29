Giants Name Brian Daboll as New Head Coach

Daboll was thought to be the favorite candidate from among the nine interviewed for the head coaching position right from the start.

The New York Giants have named Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the organization's 22nd head coach.

Daboll, who worked with new Giants general manager Joe Schoen in Buffalo, was the first of the Giants head-coaching candidates to receive an interview and a second interview, the latter completed earlier this week.

"We interviewed several people who are incredible coaches and all of whom are going to enjoy much more success in this league in their current positions and as a head coach," said Schoen.

"With that said, we – me and ownership – all felt Brian is the right person to serve as our head coach. Over the last four years, I have observed first-hand Brian's strengths as a leader – he is an excellent communicator, intelligent, innovative, and hard working. Brian's genuine and engaging personality is refreshing. He fosters relationships with the players and coaches around him. He is progressive in his vision and values collaboration, two of the attributes we think are essential. I am thrilled to partner with Brian and welcome he and his family to this side of the state."

Team president John Mara, who during Schoen's introductoyr press confernce said he hoped to get off the train that has seen the team hire and fire a new head coach every two years dating back to 2016, sounded optimistic that they got it right with Daboll.

"Brian was the first candidate we met with when we began our search," said Mara, "and as we continued our conversations, it was clear that his approach to coaching and team building was what we are looking for moving forward with our team. Brian has had tremendous experience in the NFL and has been part of multiple championship teams. It is clear he used that experience to grow and develop into a dynamic leader, one that we are confident is the right fit as our head coach."

The Giants met with a total of six candidates for the position. "It was an impressive group, which made this an incredibly difficult decision for John, Joe and me. In the end, it was obvious Brian has spent his career preparing for this moment. He is creative, thoughtful, determined, and Joe and Brian are the perfect complement to each other. We will do everything we can to support their process as they build toward the 2022 season and well after that."

Daboll, 46, reached a new agreement with the Giants on Friday evening.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants," said Daboll in a team-issued statement. "Thank you to Joe Schoen for believing in me and to John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for entrusting me with this position."

Daboll's Bills offense has been one of the most explosive units in the game today. Buffalo finished third in the NFL with 28.4 points a game and fifth with 381.9 yards a game. Franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who has blossomed in Daboll's system, finished sixth in the league with a franchise-record 409 completions, seventh with 36 touchdown passes, and eighth with 4,407 yards.

Daboll won a national championship with Alabama in 2017 as their offensive coordinator. He also was an assistant on Bill Belichick’s Patriots staff, contributing to five Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, and LI).

In 2020, Daboll was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year after the Bills finished 13-3 to win the first of two consecutive division titles. That season, they set franchise single-season franchise records with 4,544 yards, 37 touchdown passes, a 69.2 completion percentage, and a 107.2 passer rating.

The Canadian-born Daboll has been an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-2010), Miami Dolphins (2011), and Chiefs (2012). He was also the Jets' quarterbacks coach in 2007-2008.

With the Giants looking to get quarterback Daniel Jones on track toward being the kind of quarterback they think he can be, the selection of Daboll makes perfect sense. The thought process is that with Daboll at the helm, he can implement a system that can take advantage of what Jones does best so that the team can finally figure out if they have their franchise quarterback.

"My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff – a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games," Daboll said.

"That's why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win. I have a pretty good idea where our fan base's feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want."

Schoen, who was formally introduced as the new general manager Wednesday, spoke of the qualities he was looking for in the team's new head coach.

"You’ve got to be able to lead the team. I think you have to be able to put together a good staff. I think it’s imperative that you have coaches that have coached in the NFL that have a proven track record.

"I think intelligence is important. I think being progressive in your approach to coaching, whether it’s with analytics when to go, when not to go when to punt. I think you’ve got to be open to all that stuff. You’ve got to be open to sports performance, strength, and conditioning. You’ve got to listen to the experts in their field. Those are some of the major qualities that I’m looking for as we move forward."

He appears to have found all that and then some in Daboll.

