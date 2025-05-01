Giants UDFA Receiver Gets Rich Guaranteed Money | News Briefs
REPORT: This Giants UDFA Gets Fifth Highest Deal Among UDFAs League-wide
Every year after the draft, the New York Giants, in their quest to land undrafted free-agent talent, often up the ante in terms of money offered to specific players.
They have reportedly done so again, giving undrafted free agent receiver Da’Quan Felton $264,000 in total guaranteed money. This is currently the fifth-richest deal for a 2025 UDFA league-wide.
Felton, 6-foot-5 and 213 pounds out of Virginia Tech, combines premium height, length, and speed (4.5 40-yard dash at the combine). He started his collegiate career at Norfolk State, gaining an extra year of eligibility after the program was put on hold during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He finished his time at Norfolk State as a second-team All-MEAC honoree, leading the team with 39 receptions, 573 yards, and seven touchdowns in 11 starts.
Felton, whose father Ron was a tight end at Norfolk State and his cousin, Shyron Stith, was a running back at Virginia Tech and the NFL (Jaguars in 2000 and Colts in 2002), appeared in 48 games with 42 starts over his college career. He caught 137 passes for 2,090 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The Giants will hold their rookie minicamp on May 9-10 next weekend.
More 2025 New York Giants News Briefs
