Giants Week 2 Injury Impact | Golden Tate Remains Limited

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, who did not play on Monday night against the Steelers due to a hamstring issue, leads this week's injury report. Tate was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

The Giants passing game was productive but not perfect without Tate on the field Monday against the Steelers. Tate, who is one of the more dependable slot receivers in the NFL, could have made a difference in helping convert the Giants' seven unsuccessful third-down conversion attempts given his yards after the catch ability.

Second-year wide receiver Darius Slayton was the Giants' most productive receiver Monday, recording six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Sterling Shepard had six catches of his own for 47 yards, but the Giants weren't able to get much out of the rest of their receivers.

C.J. Board was the only other wide receiver to catch a pass with two receptions for 17 yards.

Having Tate back would give the Giants a productive third wide receiver and a veteran target for quarterback Daniel Jones, as he looks to build on his passing performance in Week 1.

If Tate is out again, then it will be his seventh missed game for the Giants since signing with the team last offseason and will mark the 15th straight game that quarterback Daniel Jones will be without his main targets on offense.

New to this week's injury report is rookie outside linebacker Carter Coughlin, who is listed with a hamstring strain. Coughlin played 12 snaps Monday on special teams, and it's unclear when he might have become injured.

Fellow rookie linebacker Tae Crowder, also dealing with a hamstring issue, was listed as a full participant. Crowder was inactive in Week 1 with the hamstring issue,

Tight end Levine Toilolo, the other Giant player on last week's injury report (hamstring), was removed from this week's report. Toilolo was active for the Giants' Week 1 game.

For the Bears, some much bigger names were listed on Wednesday's practice report.

Veteran edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Mack was limited with a knee issue while Quinn is dealing with an ankle issue.

Mack and Quinn project to be Chicago's two starting edge rushers, and each of them can cause some serious problems for the Giants' offense.

The Giants offensive line gave up three sacks, and 11 total quarterback pressures to the Steelers on Monday, The Bears tandem of Mack and Quinn are just as capable of wreaking havoc as any edge-rushing duo the Giants will face this year, having combined for 142 sacks in their NFL careers.

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Tedd Ginn Jr. did not practice on Wednesday. Both were listed as being rested on the team's official injury report.