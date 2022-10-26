Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out to Start the Week

The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), who has not played since Week 3, and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) are also not going to practice on Wednesday, per Daboll.

Also not expected to practice are offensive linemen Ben Bredeson (knee) and Evan Neal (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).

In some more encouraging news, the Giants announced that the 21-day evaluation windows for outside linebacker Elerson Smith (foot/IR), cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee/Ir), and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ACL/PUP) are now open.

Smith, the Giants' fourth-round pick in 2021, injured his foot on August 14 and has been on injured reserve since the start of the season. Now in his second season, Smith has only appeared in eight games for the Giants, those coming last year as a rookie after he returned from injured reserve following a hamstring injury.

Wiliams, the Giants' sixth-round pick in 2021, has been on IR with a knee injury. It's unclear, though, if his latest ailment was related to the torn ACL he suffered last season after just five games. Williams was sidelined all off-season and made it to training camp only to be shut down early.

Peart, the Giants' third-round pick in 2020, has been on PUP since the start of training camp while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in a Week 16 game against the Eagles last year after playing in 15 games with five starts at right tackle.

He was placed on injured reserve on December 27 and has been diligently making progress in his return to the field.

Check back later for the full Giants injury report.

Join the Giants Country Community