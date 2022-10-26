Skip to main content

Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out to Start the Week

Plus three other players set to return to practice fro IR and PUP.

The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), who has not played since Week 3, and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) are also not going to practice on Wednesday, per Daboll.

Also not expected to practice are offensive linemen Ben Bredeson (knee) and Evan Neal (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).

In some more encouraging news, the Giants announced that the 21-day evaluation windows for outside linebacker Elerson Smith (foot/IR), cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee/Ir), and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ACL/PUP) are now open.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants OL Nick Gates Activated Off PUP

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates's amazing journey back from a severely broken leg continues.

By Patricia Traina
Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Storylines for New York Giants' Week 8 Game at Seattle

The Giants close out the first half of their season on the road against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.

By Patricia Traina
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) tries to run down New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during a second quarter scramble out the sideline. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022.
News

Daniel Jones Earns NFC Offensive POTW Honors

Jones put forth a historic performance in last week's 23-17 win over the Jaguars.

By Patricia Traina

Smith, the Giants' fourth-round pick in 2021, injured his foot on August 14 and has been on injured reserve since the start of the season. Now in his second season, Smith has only appeared in eight games for the Giants, those coming last year as a rookie after he returned from injured reserve following a hamstring injury.

Wiliams, the Giants' sixth-round pick in 2021, has been on IR with a knee injury. It's unclear, though, if his latest ailment was related to the torn ACL he suffered last season after just five games. Williams was sidelined all off-season and made it to training camp only to be shut down early.

Peart, the Giants' third-round pick in 2020, has been on PUP since the start of training camp while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in a Week 16 game against the Eagles last year after playing in 15 games with five starts at right tackle.

He was placed on injured reserve on December 27 and has been diligently making progress in his return to the field.

Check back later for the full Giants injury report.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants OL Nick Gates Activated Off PUP

By Patricia Traina
Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Big Blue+

Storylines for New York Giants' Week 8 Game at Seattle

By Patricia Traina
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) tries to run down New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during a second quarter scramble out the sideline. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022.
News

Daniel Jones Earns NFC Offensive POTW Honors

By Patricia Traina
A Giants fan in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Ticket Prices Continue to Rise on Secondary Markets

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

How the Giants Might Compensate for the Loss of Daniel Bellinger in the Offense

By Brandon Olsen
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
Big Blue+

Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?

By Patricia Traina
power ranking graphic
News

Giants on the Rise Again in MMQB's NFL Power Ranking Poll

By Patricia Traina
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) calls a play at the line against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

Giants Showing Maturity and Other Takeaways from Win Over Jaguars

By Patricia Traina