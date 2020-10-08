Golden Tate: My Focus is On Dallas

Giants receiver Golden Tate wants to look ahead, not back.

So when questions of his family-fueled beef with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey popped up amid the Giants preparations for their Week 5 game at Dallas, Tate politely declined to get into detail about the ugly incident in which he and Ramsey exchanged punches after the Rams defeated the Giants last week.

“I don’t even want to back pedal and discuss that, because I don’t think going back to that is going to help us this week and I really don’t want to draw any more attention or put any more highlights out there that don’t have anything to do with Dallas. I just want to keep moving forward and get a win this week.”

The dust-up is believed to have begun after Tate became upset with Ramsey, the father of Tate’s two young nieces, for going public with his new relationship during Tate’s sister’s pregnancy last summer.

When a fan suggested on Twitter that Tate “have words” with Ramsey for his treatment of his sister, Tate replied, “He know he gonna have to see me.”

The two did have words, the “discussion” escalating into an ugly brawl that the league was planning to investigate. Meanwhile, head coach Joe Judge, who did his own investigation, claimed that Ramsey started the incident that Tate was defending himself after being sucker-punched.

“There's a number of things we still have to look through as a team, but based on the information I was given and what I saw with my own eyes and what our players gave me, It didn't sound like there's an immediate need for (discipline), but we'll look into it,” Judge said earlier this week.

Tate, who said he spoke with his sister, has been trying to put the ugly event behind him.

“I haven’t thought about it at all since Sunday and Monday," Tate said. "When I play well, I try not to read all the stuff. When I don’t play well, I try not to read it. We’re trying to get a win, and I’m putting all my focus on that to see what I can do better to help the receivers make some more plays.”