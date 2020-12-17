NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett Tests Positive for COVID-19

Garrett will miss Sunday's game, leaving tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens as the team's play-caller.
Author:
Publish date:

The Giants announced that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the team, which was to have practiced Thursday at MetLife Stadium following the heavy snowstorms that blanketed the New York metro area, will instead work remotely on Thursday and will not hold a practice.

The Giants also said that "at this point," there appear to be no high-risk close contacts who were around Garrett. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call the plays Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. 

Although Kitchens is a veteran NFL coach on the offensive side of the ball, he has had limited experience as a coordinator. He was named the Browns offensive coordinator at the end of October 2018 after the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. 

Kitchens was then promoted to the head coach spot the following season. The Browns went 6-10 that year before firing Kitchens and hiring current head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The NFL has put all 32 teams into the intensive protocol, meaning that other than for players requiring treatment or for teams who have games on Monday night or Thursday, all work is done remotely on those days.

