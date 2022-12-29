Giants Thursday Practice Report: Jackson, Ojulari Continue to Trend in the Right Direction

The Giants defense is trending toward full strength at just the right time.

There is still one more practice and a walkthrough to get through, but things are continuing to look up for two key New York Giants defense members currently dealing with injuries.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) were again limited in Thursday's practice as they continue trending toward playing in Sunday's "win and in" affair against the Indianapolis Colts.

“They’re making progress,” Daboll told reporters before Thursday's practice, adding, “There’s a chance (for both to play), yeah.”

Ojulari tweaked his ankle in last week's loss against the Vikings but has consistently insisted that his injury was not that bad and that he believed he'd be able to play in Sunday's game.

Jackson has been sidelined with a sprained MCL suffered while returning a punt in the Giants' Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions. This is the first week since he suffered that injury that he's been able to practice with the team.

If Jackson is cleared to play, he will likely be put on a pitch count this weekend. If the Giants clinch a postseason berth Sunday against the Colts, it might make sense to hold Jackson out of the regular-season finale against the Eagles but allow him to take as close as possible to a full rep workload to build up his stamina in the two weeks leading up to the Giants' first playoff game since 2016.

In other injury news, safety Xavier McKinney, whose 21-day window to return from NFI opened Thursday, is unlikely to play Sunday, according to Daboll.

"I think the first thing is just let him get out here, move around. He hasn’t played in a while, but he’s got a contraption ](splint) to protect his hand. So, I figure we’ll get him started.

"His lower body’s obviously good. So, we’ll go ahead and let him practice and then just kind of see where he’s at.”

Here is the rest of the Giants' Thursday injury/practice report. The only change is that Dexter Lawrence, who didn't practice Wwednesday due to a rest day, was a full participant on Thursday.

Limited Participation in Practice

CB Adoree’ Jackson - Knee

LB Azeez Ojulari - Ankle

DL Leonard Williams - Neck

Full Participation

DL Dexter Lawrence -- Not Injury Related

