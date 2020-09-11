SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Joe Judge Reflects on the Lessons of Resiliency Learned from 9/11

Jackson Thompson

Although he is knee-deep in preparing the New York Giants for their Week 1 regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night, Giants head coach Joe Judge offered some reflection on the September 11 terrorist attacks against the country 19 years ago.  

Judge, who at the time was a student at Mississippi State, spoke of watching how, in the moments following the horrific attacks that claimed over 2,000 lives on American soil, the nation came together to show its resiliency.  

"You watched how the city of New York came together in this time of crisis," Judge said while sporting a first-responders baseball cap during his daily video call with reporters,. "You listen to the stories of the guys that were in the building the day that happened, how they could see the smoke coming up from the city and it puts a much different perspective on it."

Judge believes there is are valuable lessons to be taken from the tragedy, lessons that he reflected upon when he met with his players and coaches during the daily team meeting before practice Friday. 

"We talked to the team this morning about that it's not about what happened to the country on 9/11, it's about how the country responded, and I think that's the thing that's the lesson that everyone has to take, of how resilient this country is. 

"To me, this is a day that we need to have appreciation for what everybody does, and the sacrifices they make," Judge said. "We can't forget what happened on 9/11; we can't forget the people that were willing to respond."

Since being named the Giants head coach, Judge has made it a point of emphasis to have his players contribute to the tri-state area. He has spoken of the importance of giving back and influencing change for the better and has been at the forefront of a program that began this off-season in which the players were divided into nine different groups to work with select third-party organizations who are trying to make the community more united. 

He also recently launched an official Twitter account in which he vowed to use to bring attention to the work being done by the players and their partners in the community to influence change.

"You look at a lot of things that are going on across the country, how divided people seem. But it's amazing how much this country can truly work together and respond when needed," Judge said.

"There were actions taken on this day that brought this country closer together, and I think if we can focus more on how we can respond as a nation then we can move past the crap we're dealing with right now."

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Giants Plan to Scout College Football Talent This Fall Amid COVID-19 Limitations

With some college football conferences postponing play this fall, traditional scouting, as the NFL knows is, it out the window. So here's a look at what the Giants are planning to approach scouting their next crop of rookies despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Thompson

Giant Test Awaits New York in Week 1

We're going to find out a lot about just how far the Giants have come under head coach Joe Judge and his staff Monday night when they take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson Thompson

Barkley: The Goal is for Me to Be So Elite, I Don't Think I'll Ever Reach It

Giants running back Saquon Barkley wants to be a "complete back" for the Giants, but admits that he might never reach his lofty expectations. Here's why.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | Who's at Center, Who's at Corner and More

Noteable leftovers from Thursday's Giants media sessions

Jackson Thompson

By the Numbers: Where the 2020 Giants Must Improve Statistically

What are the most important statistics that the Giants must improve in 2020?

Mike Addvensky

LockedOn Giants: Friday Vibes

Closing out the first week of the regular-season prep with some thoughts and some audio clips.

Patricia Traina

Top 10 Linebackers in New York Giants History

The Giants have had some excellent linebackers in their long history, including some of the all-time best in the NFL. Here is a ranking of their 10 greatest linebackers, plus a few honorable mentions.

Brian Lokker

by

ptraina

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 11, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Dak Prescott's response to Skip Bayless' tone-deaf opinions regarding the quarterback's mental health.

Jackson Thompson

NFL Week 1 Forecasts: The Giants Country Team Makes Their Predictions

It's time for our weekly predictions!

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Week 1 Injury Impact

Here's a look at the players to be concerned about ahead of the Giants and Steelers' Week-1 Monday Night Football matchup, and how it could potentially affect their respective gameplans.

Jackson Thompson